PREP ROUNDUP: Boyd, Bertke lead Falcons past Wolfpack

Abby Boyd was on point with 45 assists and 16 digs, while Morgan Blevins had her usual stellar all-around effort – 22 kills, 20 digs, three aces – as the Abingdon Falcons posted a 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20 Mountain 7 District volleyball road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Lacie Bertke (25 digs), Jennings Woods (13 kills, six digs), Alexis Brown (10 kills) and Riley Czetvoski (21 digs) also helped AHS improve to 6-1.

Grundy 3, Hurley 0

Emma Deel was dealing to the tune of 13 kills and two blocks as the Grundy Golden Wave cruised to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 Black Diamond District victory over Hurley.

Alexa Fiser’s 26 assists, Jessi Looney’s eight kills, Emily Rasnake’s seven kills and Amelyia Bostic’s 13-dig, three-ace showing were also key for 5-0 Grundy.

John Battle 3, Wise Central 0

Logan Leonard and Molly Little each had nine kills, Anna McKee hustled her way to 15 digs and Mackenzie Smith dished out 18 assists in Battle’s 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 win over Wise County Central.

Allison Smith added 10 digs for the Trojans, while Leonard recorded five blocks.

Central was led by Hannah McAmis (14 digs), Bayleigh Allison (12 digs, nine kills) and Alivia Elkins (11 digs).

Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 1

Caroline Roberts collected six kills and Chloe Bordwine added nine digs as the Panthers took an 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 win over Hogoheegee District rival Rural Retreat.

Marion 3, Lebanon 0

Olivia Parnell slammed down nine kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stopped Lebanon for a Southwest District victory.

Calie Blackburn’s 14 assists, Kaylee Holbrook’s 14 service points and Molly May’s four kills were also vital. Molly Jessee and Cadyn Burke each had seven kills for Lebanon, while Morgan Varney (10 digs, nine assists) and Alexis Phillips (13 digs) also played well for the Pioneers.

Grayson County 3, George Wythe 2

The Grayson County Blue Devils outlasted George Wythe for a 22-25, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6 Mountain Empire District win.

GW (3-3) was led by Meleah Kirtner’s 18-dig, 12-kill performance and Maria Malavolti’s 15 assists and 13 digs.

Gate City 3, Union 0

The Gate City Blue Devils remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Union Bears.