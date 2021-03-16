PREP ROUNDUP: Boyd, Bertke lead Falcons past Wolfpack

Lacie Bertke (25 digs), Jennings Woods (13 kills, six digs), Alexis Brown (10 kills) and Riley Czetvoski (21 digs) also helped AHS improve to 6-1.
Grundy 3, Hurley 0
Emma Deel was dealing to the tune of 13 kills and two blocks as the Grundy Golden Wave cruised to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 Black Diamond District victory over Hurley.
Alexa Fiser’s 26 assists, Jessi Looney’s eight kills, Emily Rasnake’s seven kills and Amelyia Bostic’s 13-dig, three-ace showing were also key for 5-0 Grundy.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 0
Logan Leonard and Molly Little each had nine kills, Anna McKee hustled her way to 15 digs and Mackenzie Smith dished out 18 assists in Battle’s 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 win over Wise County Central.
Allison Smith added 10 digs for the Trojans, while Leonard recorded five blocks.
Central was led by Hannah McAmis (14 digs), Bayleigh Allison (12 digs, nine kills) and Alivia Elkins (11 digs).
Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 1
Caroline Roberts collected six kills and Chloe Bordwine added nine digs as the Panthers took an 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 win over Hogoheegee District rival Rural Retreat.
Marion 3, Lebanon 0
Olivia Parnell slammed down nine kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stopped Lebanon for a Southwest District victory.
Calie Blackburn’s 14 assists, Kaylee Holbrook’s 14 service points and Molly May’s four kills were also vital. Molly Jessee and Cadyn Burke each had seven kills for Lebanon, while Morgan Varney (10 digs, nine assists) and Alexis Phillips (13 digs) also played well for the Pioneers.
Grayson County 3, George Wythe 2
The Grayson County Blue Devils outlasted George Wythe for a 22-25, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6 Mountain Empire District win.
GW (3-3) was led by Meleah Kirtner’s 18-dig, 12-kill performance and Maria Malavolti’s 15 assists and 13 digs.
Gate City 3, Union 0
The Gate City Blue Devils remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Union Bears.
Tennessee High 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
The first varsity start for Tennessee High Vikings sophomore baseball player Payne Ladd was one to remember Tuesday.
A sophomore left-hander, Ladd recorded five strikeouts and combined with Logan Qualls on a three-hitter as the Vikings earned a 2-1 win at rival Dobyns-Bennett.
Bryce Snyder drove in the first run for THS, while Andrew Dingus plated the eventual game-winner in the sixth inning with a single. Greg Harris added two hits for the Vikings.
Sullivan East 12, Johnson County 0
For the second straight day, Sullivan East stomped Three Rivers Conference rival Johnson County by a 12-0 score. For the second straight day, the Patriots got a two-hit shutout from their pitcher.
Seth Chafin struck out eight in blanking the Longhorns on Tuesday as the Bluff City bunch improved to 2-0. Luke Hale had crafted a two-hit shutout on Monday.
Hale (two hits), Corbin Dickenson (two hits, two RBIs) and Justice Dillard (three walks) led the Patriots at the plate.
Tennessee High 7, Daniel Boone 3
Matthew Cardosso scored two goals and dished out three assists as the Tennessee High Vikings opened the season with a win over Daniel Boone.
Micah Hyskell added two goals, while Logan Streetman, Fabian Maquera and freshman Darrion McCarthy also found the back of the net for the winners. Maquera, Alex Moore and James Bolling had assists for THS.