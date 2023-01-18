PREP ROUNDUP: Booth, Ford hit 8 3s in Smyth County wins

Isaac Booth dialed long distance often by connecting on eight 3-pointers for Chilhowie to finish with 26 points in the Warriors’ 76-35 non-district home win over Castlewood on Wednesday night.

Booth tied a school record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Aiden Bartuski had 15 points and Zac Hall added 11 for Chilhowie, which improved to 11-3 on the season.

Castlewood was paced by Cayden Dishman with 22 points.

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 40

In just his second game back from suffering a broken arm, Jack Ford connected for eight 3-pointers to lift the Scarlet Hurricanes to a home win over the Indians.

Ford joined Chilhowie’s Isaac Booth as Smyth County scorers who made eight 3-pointers on Wednesday night.

Parker Wolfe added 10 points for Marion.

Gatlin Hight paced Rural Retreat with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Grundy 60, J.I. Burton 44

Landon Johnson scored 20 points and Jonah Looney added 15 and eight rebounds in the Golden Wave’s non-district road win over the Raiders.

Caleb Conaway contributed 12 points for Grundy, which led 30-18 at halftime. Logan Lester tallied eight points and six assists and Isaiah Boyd pulled down nine boards.

J.I. Burton was paced by Clay Hart with 10 points and nine Noa Godsey.

Jenkins (Ky.) 71, Rye Cove 64

Hamilton Osborne canned four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points and Luke Jessee also had 16 points in Rye Cove’s non-district loss to Jenkins, Ky.

Carter Roach-Hodge added 12 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.

GIRLS

Marion 44, Rural Retreat 41

Cameron Greer scored 15 points and Ella Moss added 14 in a non-conference home win for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Brelyn Moore had another double-double for the Indians (12-5) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Annabelle Fiscus added eight points in the loss.

Phelps (Ky) 63, Council 40

Kylea Weddington scored 19 points and Skylar Rife added 14 in Phelps’ victory over the Cobras.

Council was paced by Ella Rasnake with 21 points and Bailey Keen with 12.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Graham 58, Marion 51

Markel Ray’s 14-point performance led the way for Graham as the G-Men held off Marion for a Southwest District road win.

Connor Roberts (11 points) and Jamel Floyd (10 points) also scored in double digits for the bunch from Bluefield in a game that didn’t end until nearly 10:30 p.m.

The G-Men led 18-3 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime and then withstood at late Marion charge. Reid Osborne of the Scarlet Hurricanes led all scorers with 14 points.

Tri-Cities Christian 63, Lee High 50

Seth Britton and Lofton Looney each scored 17 points in a victory.

Brynnen Pendrgraft led Lee with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

GIRLS

Marion 67,

Graham 45

Ella Moss had a big-time double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds during the Scarlet Hurricanes win over the G-Girls on Tuesday night.

Cameron Greer added 18 points for Marion.

Graham was led by Ella Dales with 19 points.