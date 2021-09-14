PREP ROUNDUP: Blair leads THS to volleyball win over Unicoi; Rye Cove, Eastside, Lebanon, Twin Springs also victorious; Patrick Henry, Science Hill golf teams win

Madison Blair had 15 kills and 11 digs as Tennessee High rallied for a 15-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-12 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory over the homestanding Unicoi County Blue Devils on Monday night.

Sophie Meade and Marley Johns supplied 10 kills apiece, Madison Curtin dished out 24 assists and Eliza Rowe chipped in 14 assists.

Sydnee Pendland’s 17 digs also helped THS (11-2, 6-0) avoid the upset bid

Rye Cove 3, Hancock County 0

Rileigh Parsons led Rye Cove’s balanced attack with eight kills as the Eagles cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-7 win over Hancock County.

Madeline Love (six kills), Laken Sharpe (five kills), Kaylee Lamb (five kills) and Makayla Harless (five kills) also got in on delivering a steady offering of spikes.

Eva Roach’s 25 assists and Emma Gibson’s 14 service aces were also vital to the victory.

Lebanon 3, Richlands 0

Julianna Stanley slammed down 11 kills to go along with nine digs and two aces as the Lebanon Pioneers recorded a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.