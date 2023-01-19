 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop's big night leads Trojans past Raiders

Honaker vs. JSB Girls basketball

John Battle’s Emma Bishop goes up for the layup during a game earlier this season. She had a big night for the Trojans in a win over J.I. Burton on Thursday night. 

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

Emma Bishop was the queen of the court on Thursday night as she went for 19 points, 10 rebounds and a block in John Battle’s 52-47 non-district girls basketball victory over the visiting J.I. Burton Raiders.

Battle also got a 12-point, nine-rebound performance from Ava Wallace, a 10-point outburst via Gracie Ralston and plenty of hustle from Charlee McKee (seven rebounds, five assists) in avenging a 22-point loss to Burton suffered on Dec. 13.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Galax 68, Northwood 6

Carly Sturgill had 22 points as the Galax Maroon Tide mashed visiting Northwood for a non-district win.

Northwood was down to five healthy players due to injuries and did not score in the second half. Kendra Armstrong and Joy Zhang accounted for the Panthers’ points.

BOYS

Oak Hill Academy (Red) 66, Graham 45

Markel Ray had 13 points for the Graham G-Men, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a lopsided loss.

