PREP ROUNDUP: Ben Jollay (George Wythe), Kenny Ball (Thomas Walker), Quaheim Brooks (Holston), Will Stansberry (Eastside), Skylar Miller (Honaker), Zavier Lomax (Union) are Saturday's stars

Sophomore Ben Jollay made his first varsity start at quarterback on Saturday afternoon for the George Wythe High School Maroons.

To say it went well would be a vast understatement.

Jollay passed for 106 yards and rushed for 103 more as GW opened the season with a 56-8 Mountain Empire District football win over the Bland County Bears.

Jollay scored on a 74-yard touchdown run and also threw scoring strikes to Leyton Fowler and Braydon Thompson. He was a perfect 3-for-3 through the air.

Thompson had 97 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and totaled three TDs. Senior Yianni Kapranos rushed for 54 yards on eight carries and a pair of touchdowns, while going 8-for-8 on PAT kicks.

Bland County (0-2) managed just 10 total yards of offensive, five first downs and trailed 49-0 at halftime.

George Wythe 21 28 0 7—56

Bland County 0 0 0 8—8

Scoring Summary

GW – Kapranos 19 run (Kapranos kick)

GW – Fowler 10 pass from B. Jollay (Kapranos kick)

GW – Kapranos 1 run (Kapranos kick)