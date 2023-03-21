Carrie Patrick had three hits and Bella McCloud homered as the Virginia High Bearcats notched a 7-3 non-district softball win on Monday over the Northwood Panthers in Saltville.

McCloud hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to seal the deal for the Bristolians, while senior Aidan James pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

Northwood (0-2) was led by Summer Turley’s three hits and Ella Doane’s two RBIs.

Tennessee High 12, Cherokee 2

Ashley Worley had herself a game as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 4-1.

Worley went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and single as she fell a triple short of the cycle. Oh yeah, she also was the winning pitcher.

Kaylie Hughes had a homer for THS, which totaled 16 hits and needed just five innings to dispatch the visitors.

Wise Central 3, Richlands 0

Freshman Hannah Salyer pitched a two-hit shutout as the Wise County Central Warriors blanked Richlands for a non-district win.

Taylor Cochran, Chloe Wells and Abi Potter scored runs for the Warriors, while Lauren Jackson tallied a RBI. Hailey Cordle and Kailyn Breeding had the hits for Richlands.

Geneseo (Ill.) 15, Sullivan East 5

Conneaut (Pa.) 7, Sullivan East 2

The early-season struggles continued for the Sullivan East Patriots as they dropped a pair of games at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Jaelyn Lambin of Geneseo hit two home runs and was the winning pitcher in the opener. Katie Botts had two hits and a RBI for the Patriots in that setback.

Botts added two more hits against Cooneaut, while Jayla Vance homered and Olivia Ashbrook notched a pair of hits. It wasn’t enough for East, however.

The Patriots (1-8) play Verona, Wisconsin, today in the event.

Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gate City 2

Addie Gibson and Kady Davidson scored the runs for Gate City as the Blue Devils lost to their rivals from Northeast Tennessee.

D-B ace Julianne Tipton struck out 15 in tossing a two-hitter.

Holston 10, Grayson County 5

The trio of Molly Turner (2-for-3, three runs), Rily Cobler (2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs) and MJ Musser (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the way for the Holston Cavaliers in a non-district win over Grayson County.

Cobler also went the distance in the circle and notched eight strikeouts as Holston moved to 2-0. Lucia Wright supplied a homer for the Cavaliers, who host Honaker on Friday.

Rural Retreat 23, Narrows 0

Kailey Davidson pitched a one-hit shutout, while Catherine Crigger went 4-for-4 and scored four runs as the Rural Retreat Indians annihilated Narrows for a non-district win.

Eastside 11, Letcher County Central (Ky.) 2

Braelyn Hall scored three times, drove in two RBIs and also pitched a complete-game six-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Eastside Spartans won convincingly.

Shelby Stanley and Taylor Clay added two hits apiece with Clay crushing a home run.

Ridgeview 10, Shelby Valley (Ky.) 5

Maddie Fleming went 4-for-4 to key Ridgeview's 14-hit attack.

McKenna McFall, Maggie Grant and Caiti Hill each had two hits for the Wolfpack, while Hill was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.

Union 13, Twin Springs 2

The Bears had no trouble with the Titans.

Abingdon 4, Lee High 3

Abingdon scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to eke out a Mountain 7 District road win at Lee High.

Lauren Baker brought in Kenley Brooks to tie game on a RBI single and then scored what proved to be the game-winner on a Kendel Yates hit to right-center.

Baker had three hits, while Muriel Dillow tallied two hits for the Falcons.

Yates struck out seven in six superb innings of two-hit relief in part of a performance to remember.

Emma Fortner tallied two RBIs for Lee.

BASEBALL

Eastside 6, Union 2

Jaxsyn Collins went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Eastside Spartans earned a quality non-district road win over the Union Bears.

Eli McCoy added two hits, scored two runs and pitched three scoreless innings.

Austin Stidham and Cole Chandler scored the runs for Union.

University High 19, Gate City 17

The season is early, but there's already a leader in the clubhouse for wackiest high school baseball game of 2023.

University High trailed 13-1 after two innings and 17-2 after three frames before reeling off 17 unanswered runs to stun the homestanding Gate City Blue Devils.

The Junior Buccaneers scored eight times in the fourth inning, four times in the sixth and took the lead with a five-run seventh inning. Sam Duncan pitched stellar in relief to aid the comeback.

Cooper Stephenson had two hits and four RBIs for University High, which won despite committing 11 errors.

Dakoda McMurray had six RBIs for Gate City.

Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 4

Brayln Price went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 4-0 with the road win.

Cainan Meyers added two hits and scored two runs for THS, while left-handed pitcher Payne Ladd struck out 12 over six strong innings.

The Vikings host Elizabethton today.

Sullivan East 7, Volunteer 0

Tyson Mitchell pitched a six-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk as the Patriots vanquished Volunteer.

To say Mitchell has been dealing to start the season would be an understatement as he’s allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out 24 over 13 innings in his two starts.

Corbin Dickenson went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the victory, while Jake Witcher scored two runs.

Narrows 5, Rural Retreat 1

Carson Crigger had two hits, including a home run, as Narrows notched a win over Rural Retreat.

The Green Wave led 9-2 in the seventh inning when the game was called due to darkness and it reverted back to the last completed inning.

Tucker Fontaine had a hit for Rural Retreat in its season-opener, while Kaiden Atkinson scored the team’s lone run.

Grayson County 19, Holston 3

Mack Sindler smacked a grand slam and freshman Makray Goad earned his first varsity win on the mound as the Blue Devils cruised to a non-district road win.

Brycen Richardson went 2-for-2 with a home run for Holston. Colt Millinger, Noah Tweed and Dustin Bott accounted for the Cavaliers' other hits.

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon 7, Richlands 0

Grayson Olson scored four goals and Carter Dillon tallied the other three as Lebanon rocked Richlands for a non-district win.

Eli Taylor added two assists, while Gavin Gibson had the shutout in goal. The Pioneers led 5-0 at halftime.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central 9, Eastside 0

Singles

Jaida Meade def. Alexis Olinger, 8-0; Emilee Mullins def. Holly Richards, 8-0; Angelina Hughes def. Gracen Evans, 8-2; Ella Taylor def. Mary Wood, 8-0; Megan Jett def. Shealyn Mays, 8-0; McKenzie Stallard def. Annalese Brooks, 8-2.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins def. Olinger-Wood, 8-2; Hughes-Taylor def. Richards-Evans, 8-0; Jett-Stallard def. Fuller-Brooks, 8-0.