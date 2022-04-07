PREP ROUNDUP: Belcher powers Lebanon past Virginia High

Nick Belcher had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead Lebanon past Virginia High 10-1 on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

Seth Buchanan and Nathan Phillips also had two hits each for Lebanon, while Zach Hertig and Belcher scored two runs apiece. Phillips and Buchanan combined to allow just three hits.

Bhraedon Meredith had two of Virginia High’s three hits.

Sullivan East 7, University High 4

Tyson Mitchell drove three runs with a pair of hits and Corey Dickenson had two hits and also earned the win on the mound for the Patriots.

Zach Johnson drove in two runs and Dylan Bartley scored twice in the win. Dickenson struck out nine batters for Sullivan East.

Hank Stott drove in two runs for University High. Miles Bembrey, Cade Pollack and Andrew Finney had two hits each in the loss.

Abingdon 16, Ridgeview 2

The Falcons improved to 8-0 with a 12-hit effort.

Jett Humphreys led AHS with three hits, while Ethan Gibson drove in two runs on two hits.

Cannon Hill paced Ridgeview with two hits.

John Battle 13, Gate City 1

Jon Alan Richardson, Evan Hankins and Nolan Sailor drove in three runs each to lead the Trojans’ to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Blue Devils.

Boardie Bailey and Sailor had two hits each for John Battle, which got doubles from Sailor, Hankins, Richardson and Noah Sills. Parker Gobble worked the first five innings to pick up the win.

Ethan Fleming and Luke Bledsoe had two hits each for Gate City.

Lee 6, Wise County Central 5

Jacob Crouse drove in two runs and Bryce Moritz had two hits, as the Generals scored four runs in the sixth to claim a Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.

Lucas Parsons worked a complete game, allowing six hits, striking out five and walking two for the win.

Wise Central, which scored five runs in the third, was led by Preston Joyner with two hits, joining Tyson Tester with a double apiece. Logan Sartin was saddled with the loss on the mound.

Barboursville (Ky) 5, Thomas Walker 4

Barboursville pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Pioneers in an extra inning affair played in Kentucky.

Adam Hollandworth led Thomas Walker with three hits, while Jacob McCurry had two.

Jacob Lundy led Barboursville with three hits and two runs scored. Matthew Warren, the fourth Barboursville pitcher, picked up the win.

Rural Retreat 9, Castlewood 8

Cole Roberts collected two hits and struck out nine as Rural Retreat took a non-district win.

Tucker Fontaine added two hits for Rural Retreat.

Peyton King, Rafe Cooper and Austin Meade all collected two hits for Castlewood, which made seven errors.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 15, Castlewood 2

Shelby Keys drove in four runs and Lily Gray added three RBIs to lift the Pioneers past the Blue Devils.

Morgan Varney, Mally Jessee and Alexis Horn also had hits for Lebanon (3-3). Erin Rasnake scattered four hits to pick up the win.

Shea Phillips had two hits for Castlewood. Montana Sutherland also had a hit and took the loss in the circle.

Virginia High 11, Chilhowie 5

Carrie Patrick supplied three hits as the Bearcats earned the non-district win.

VHS collected a total of 13 hits, including a three-run homer by Patrick.

Chilhowie amassed 11 hits, as Carly Dyess, Hayley Sykes and Kayla Roland had multi-hit days.

Daniel Boone 7, West Ridge 5

Camryn Sarvis and Kyleigh Bacon drove in two runs apiece as the Trailblazers scored five runs in the first two innings to defeat the Wolves and former Daniel Boone coach Bill Wagner.

Hailey Quesenberry pitched a complete game, striking out six to pick up the victory. Audrey Moorehouse joined Sarvis and Bacon with two hits apiece.

Lauren Richardson drove in three runs for West Ridge.

Lee High 9, Twin Springs 4

Jenna Turner drove in four runs and Chloe Calton and Emma Fortner hit back-to-back home runs to lift the Generals past the Titans.

Calton also earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing just two earned run.

Eastside 4, Patrick Henry 1

Reagan McCoy doubled and drove in two runs and Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall combined to allow just three hits to lead the Spartans past the Rebels.

Leci Sensabaugh added two hits for Eastside, while Hamilton drove in two runs. Hamilton also struck out eight batters in six innings and Hall fanned three in the seventh.

Abigail Street allowed five hits and struck out 10, while also hitting a home run and single.

Richlands 16, Grundy 3

Rachel Rife had two doubles, drove in four runs, scored three times and also picked up the win the circle for the Blue Tornado against the Golden Wave.

Chloe Perkins had two hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs. Alyssa Lee and Kira Vance had three hits each for Richlands, which scored six runs in the first two innings, and eight in the sixth.

Grundy was led by Kaylee Compton with a two-run home run.

Honaker 6, Bluefield 3

Tabitha Ball, Kiley Ray and Lara McClanahan all collected two hits for Honaker, while Anna Dye drove in two runs.

Volunteer 1, Sullivan East 0

Abby Fisher struck out 19 and allowed just one hit to lead the Falcons to an Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Patriots.

Zetta Smith drove in the game’s lone run in the fifth with a single. Veda Barton also had two hits for the Falcons.

Lexie McDuffie was the hard-luck loser, striking out seven in a complete game effort. Abby Lacey had the lone hit for Sullivan East (6-13, 1-3).

Marion 12, Rural Retreat 1

Marion defeated the Indians in a non-district game. No other information was available.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 7, Union 0

Elliott Walters and Pickett Johnson scored two goals each to lead the Falcons past the Bears.

James Whitted and Corey Britt added one goal and two assists each for Abingdon. Isaac Robins scored for the Falcons, while Tyler Rogers and Rylan Kreps added an assist apiece.

Tennessee High 3, University High 1

Matthew Cardosa supplied one goal and one assist as Tennessee High earned the non-conference win.

Austin Degeare and freshman Ryan Fish also scored for THS.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 7, Union 2

Abingdon won a Mountain 7 District contest against the Bears. No other information was provided.