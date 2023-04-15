The month of April appears to have invigorated the baseball team at Virginia High.

The Bearcats continued their recent string of success by sweeping a doubleheader from the Johnson County Longhorns by scores of 8-5 and 9-1 on Saturday in Mountain City, Tennessee.

VHS (5-4) has won four in a row and seized control early in both of Saturday’s contests.

Cody Griffith went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Cooper McVey added two hits, Ollie Foy scored two runs and Eli Hucks tripled in the opener. Virginia High built a 7-1 lead after two innings en route to the victory.

VHS scored seven runs in the top of the first inning in the second game.

Bhraedon Meredith combined with Dashaun Taylor to pitch a two-hitter and also had two hits.

Luke Whitt, Foy and Devin Lathrop added two hits apiece with Whitt driving in two runs.

The Bearcats host Southwest District foe Richlands on Monday and crosstown rival John Battle on Tuesday.

West Ridge 9, Letcher County Central (Ky.) 6: Jack Sarginger had three hits and three RBIs in helping the West Ridge Wolves improve to 15-3.

A four-run sixth inning gave the bunch from Blountville the lead for good.

LATE FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Tazewell 3, Marion 2: Tre Blankenship had two hits, Tazewell played flawless defense and the Bulldogs got strong pitching in a Southwest District victory.

Jackson Myers and Brody Patterson combined to pitch a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Reid Osborne had two hits for Marion.

Pepsi Five Star Invitational

Saturday, at Jonesville, Va.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Lee High 163.5, Rye Cove 107.5, Letcher County Central (Ky) 83, J.I. Burton 65.5, Union 50.5, Holston 44, Thomas Walker 34, Harlan (Ky) 26.

Individual Winners

100 meters: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 13.30; 200 meters: Savana Parsons (LE) 28.37; 400 meters: Kaylin Whitt (LC) 1:02.88; 800 meters: Kaylin Whitt (LC) 2:37.96; 1600 meters: Heather Crawford (LC) 4:57.49; 3200 meters: Amelia Lewis (TW) 14:29.11; 100 hurdles: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 17.58; 300 hurdles: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 48.70; 4x100 relay: RC 55.04; 4x400 relay: LC 4:51.23; 4x800 relay: LEE 12:42.04; High jump: Savana Parsons (LE) 4-05.00; Long jump: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 16-06.50; Triple jump: Savana Parsons (LE) 34-10.20; Discus: Harper Potter (UN) 91-04.00; Shot put: Abigail Absher (JB) 37-08.75.

BOYS

Team Scores

Union 143, Lee High 125.5, J.I. Burton 101, Letcher County Central (Ky) 89, Harlan (Ky) 83.5, Rye Cove 28.5, Holston 17.5, Thomas Walker 12, Gate City 7.

Individual Winners

100 meters: Brayden Dutton (JB) 11.72; 200 meters: Peyton Combs (LC) 23.59; 400 meters: Jackson Bolling (LC) 53.90; 800 meters: Dylan Cox (HR) 2:16.41; 1600 meters: Dorian Almer (UN) 4:55.11; 3200 meters: Dorian Almer (UN) 11:05.53; 110 hurdles: Holden Hutchinson (JB) 16.77; 300 hurdles: Holden Hutchinson (JB) 43.58; 4x100 relay: UN 45.91; 4x400 relay: UN 3:47.30; 4x800 relay: LEE 9:15.23; High jump: Ethan Shuler (HR) 6-02.00; Long jump: Kaleb McKendon (HR) 21-02.25; Triple jump: Holden Hutchinson (NB) 37-07.50; Discus: Carson Willis (LE) 115-04.00; Shot put: Bryce Miller (LE) 40-07.00.