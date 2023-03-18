The John Battle Trojans managed just one hit in dropping a 4-0 decision to Liberty Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon in their season-opener in Lynchburg, Virginia.

LCA’s pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in a highly-anticipated baseball game between the defending VHSL Class 3 state champ Bulldogs and 2022 Class 2 state runner-up John Battle.

Porter Gobble had the lone hit for Battle, which was a double. Elijah Childress, Landon Odum and Cayden Sturgill drew walks in the loss.

Battle starting pitcher Evan Hankins allowed three runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking three. Braden Weaver had two hits for LCA (2-0), including a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Bulldogs.

Campbell University commit Will Palmer struck out 10 in four scoreless innings for LCA.

The two teams meet again on April 12 in Bristol.

Battle plays at Providence Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Lebanon 8, Halifax County 6

Amherst County 7, Lebanon 5

Kylan Brooks and Morgan Varney led the way for Lebanon as the Pioneers split a pair of games in a tournament at the Botetourt County Sports Complex in Daleville, Virginia.

Brooks had four hits and Varney collected two RBIs in the win over the Comets from Halifax County.

Brooks went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, while Varney mashed a home run in the lost to Amherst County.

West Ridge 3,

Sullivan East 1

Camille Nottingham had two singles and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Wolves in the East Tennessee Classic in Johnson City.

Jayla Vance paced the Patriot with a single, stolen base and run scored.

Mt. Juliet 11,

Sullivan East 2

Karli Costley’s two-run home run led Mt. Juliet past the Patriots. Vance past Sullivan East with a single, run and RBI.

Farragut 14,

Sullivan East 5

Katie Botts doubled, walked, scored a run and drove in two in the Patriots’ loss to Farragut, which was led by Ava Guzowski, who tripled, doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Elsa Morrison, Hailey Nichols and Sophia Leto homered in the win.

Morristown West 9, Sullivan East 0

Kylie Rader tossed a four-inning no-hitter and hit a home run in Morristown West’s shutout of the Patriots.

Evie Leonard reached base twice for Sullivan East, via walk and hit by pitch.

Sullivan East 3, Unaka 2

Jayla Vance and Shelbie Leffew had two hits and an RBI apiece and Karlee Miller singled and scored twice for the Patriots in a win over the Rangers.

Katie Botts scattered five hits to pick up the win. Jill Faust homered for Unaka.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hampton 51, Middleton 43

For the first time since 1960, the Hampton Bulldogs are state champions.

Cadon Buckles and Hayden Campbell each scored 18 points as the team from Carter County stunned Middleton for the TSSAA Class A title at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

A 3-pointer from unheralded junior Chance Point with 1:42 remaining put Hampton (29-8) ahead 46-41 and sealed the deal.

Buckles earned tournament MVP honors as Hampton clinched its first state crown since Buck Van Huss coached the Bulldogs to the title 63 years ago. Hampton finished as state runner-up in 1981 and 1983.

Middleton (30-2) received 14 points from TSSAA Class A Mr. Basketball Roderick Robinson. The Tigers from Hardeman County’s previous loss had come in December to Fayette Ware.

Memphis Overton (Class AAAA), Fulton of Knoxville (Class AAA) and Alcoa (Class AA) also won state gold on Saturday.