Savannah Barb and Grace Williams dominated the glass with 13 rebounds apiece as the Tri-Cities Christian Eagles posted a 56-36 girls basketball victory over the homestanding Northwood Panthers on Thursday evening.

Williams also had 13 points and three blocks, while Angel Pierce (14 points), Cianna McCready (12 rebounds) and Bella Bosken (six assists, five steals) also helped the Eagles from Blountville, Tennessee, improve to 10-4.

Northwood was led by Olivia Cardwell, who pumped in 12 points.

Another Olivia – Olivia Briggs – added nine points in the setback.

The crew from Saltville, Virginia, was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter as that run gave Tri-Cities all the momentum it needed.

Wise County Central 66, Eastside 41

The Warriors of Wise County Central rolled in a VHSL Benefit Game played at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

BOYS

Honaker 67, Holston 46

It took more than a month, but the Honaker Tigers claimed third place in the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Parker Bandy poured in 19 points as Honaker set the tone from the start in hammering the Holston Cavaliers.

The contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

It was rescheduled for Jan. 21, but didn’t happen after several Holston players became sick. John Battle did best J.I. Burton in the tournament title game that night.

It was finally played on Thursday and the host team rolled.

Caden Boyd finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-7), who raced out to a 40-19 halftime lead.

Senior Dustin Bott led Holston (4-14) with 10 points.

Ridgeview 77, KACHEA 54

Two nights after earning a high-scoring win over Lee High, the Ridgeview Wolfpack crushed Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association.

Chantz Robinette (20 points), Cannon Hill (13 points) and Terran Owens (12 points) all scored in double digits for the team from Southwest Virginia.

Ridgeview is a game behind Abingdon in the Mountain 7 District standings and host the first-place Falcons next Friday.

Ridgeview tuned up for that looming showdownby rolling to a big lead over KACHEA early and cruising the rest of the way. Ridgeview led 27-12 after one quarter.

Grant Thompson and Luke Lohoff scored 10 points apiece for KACHEA.