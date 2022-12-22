Prep Roundup: Bailey shoots Hurley past Castlewood; Abby Slagle (Union), Brelyn Moore (Rural Retreat), Colin Brown (Tennessee High) have big games

The Hurley Rebels brought the heat on Wednesday.

Landon Bailey scored 21 points to lead three scorers in double digits in a 72-52 non-district boys basketball win over the visiting Castlewood Blue Devils.

Kevin May’s 20 points and Eddie Hurley’s 13 points were also key for the boys from Buchanan County. Hurley (2-4) closed the first half on a 23-10 run and led 65-34 after three quarters.

Cayden Dishman’s 27-point performance led the way for Castlewood.

Tennessee High 60, Cullman (Ala.) 57: Colin Brown (19 points) and Zander Phillips (16 points) led the way for the Tennessee High Vikings as they won a losers bracket game at the KSA Classic in Orlando.

Brown hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Bristolians in beating the 2022 Alabama 6A state champs.

THS (11-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season and faces Marblehead of Massachusetts today at 1 p.m.

Landrum (S.C.) 48, Union 39: Sophomore point guard Benett Edwards scored 15 points as the Landrum Cardinals beat Union in a losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Classic.

Union (3-2) led 6-0 and 16-12, but Landrum (9-2) took control over the final three quarters.

Reyshawn Anderson had seven points and seven rebounds for Union, while Braxton Bunch scored a team-high eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle (Texas) 45, Wise Central 29: Angelo State commit Madi Lumsden scored 16 points as the Argyle Eagles from Texas topped the Wise County Central Warriors in a matchup between tradition-rich programs at the KSA Holiday Classic in Florida.

Argyle (17-3) has won six state titles in the Lone Star State since opening in 2022. Central (7-2) has won six VHSL state titles since being opening in the fall of 2011.

Emmah McAmis recorded 15 points for Central.

Nine 3-pointers were the difference for Argyle.

Central plays Sacred Heart Greenwich of Connecticut today in a third-place game.

Rural Retreat 44, Radford 13: Brelyn Moore had yet another double-double – 14 points, 14 rebounds – as the Indians of Rural Retreat romped past Radford in a losers bracket game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Annabelle Fiscus added 11 points for the Indians (6-2), who led 16-4 after one quarter.

Hurley 33, Castlewood 21: Jayda Hilton had 14 points as Hurley collected a non-district win.

Brianna Stacy added 11 points for the Rebels.

Freshman Anna Summers had 11 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and two assists to lead Castlewood. Charleigh Hall added eight rebounds in the loss for the Blue Devils.

Union 56, Warren Central (Ky.) 31: Abby Slagle wasn’t dragging as she pumped in 20 points to lead Union to a win over the Warren Central Dragons in a losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Union (5-3) built an eight-point lead after one quarter against the team from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and never looked back.

Kennedee Robinson led Warren Central with 15 points.

Jenkins (Ky.) 58, Council 35: Freshman Ella Rasnake (17 points) and sophomore Bailey Keen (10 points) combined for 27 of Council’s 35 points in the loss.

Council fell behind 13-3 after one quarter and never recovered. Emma Stewart led the Cavaliers from Kentucky with 14 points.

Mount Airy (N.C.) 59, Northwood 5: Morgan Maxfield had 23 points as the high school from Andy Griffith’s hometown posted a losers bracket win in the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Olivia Briggs scored all five of Northwood’s points.

Eastern Montgomery 54, Tazewell 35: Tazewell got trounced in the semifinals of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

The Bulldogs play Fort Chiswell in the third-place game today, while Blacksburg tangles with Eastern Montgomery in the finals.

West Ridge 61, Sullivan East 55: Alexis Hood scored 17 points and West Ridge pulled away from Sullivan East to defeat the Patriots in the Holiday Hoops Classic at Viking Hall.

West Ridge (8-7), which will play Independence (N.C.) today at 1:30 p.m., also received 12 points from Fallon Taylor and eight apiece by Faith Green and Allie Reilly.

Sullivan East (5-11), which hit nine 3s, was led by Jenna Hare with 21 points. Kylie Hurley hit four 3s and finished with 12 points.

The Patriots will face Twin Valley today at noon.

Independence, N.C., 49, Twin Springs 41: Jai’lun Brimmer and Hannah Moss had a trio of 3-pointers apiece to lift Independence to a Holiday Hoops tournament win over the Titans.

Brimmer scored 18 points, Moss added 16 and Chloe Moss scored 12 for the Patriots.

Twin Springs was paced by Kayli Dunn with 13 points and 11 by Mackenzie Gillenwater.

WRESTLING

George Wythe 39, Pulaski County 24

106 – double forfeit; 113 – Joey Hatfield (GW), forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – Jaxon Ward (GW) pinned Braydon Fowkles, 3:13; 132 – Nic Golden (PC), forfeit; 138 – Sam Mello (GW), forfeit; 144 – Zane Perkins (GW) pinned Austin McNeil, 1:20; 150 – Tyler Horton (GW) dec. Molly Keller, 5-2; 157 – double forfeit; 165 – Logan Ward (GW) pinned Patricia Eubanks, 0:20; 175 – Trey Sparks (GW), forfeit; 190 – Evan Alger (PC), forfeit; 215 – Shawn Head (PC), forfeit; 285 – Jeff Eubanks (PC), forfeit.