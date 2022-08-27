Prep Roundup: Austin Kiser (Castlewood), Payton Darnell (Rye Cove), Nate Brown (Sullivan East), Brody Taylor (Marion), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Peyton Honeycutt (Union) star

There was a lightning delay that caused a late start, but the Castlewood Blue Devils brought the thunder by storming out of the gates for the 2022 season.

Castlewood racked up 465 yards of total offense and Austin Kiser scored four touchdowns as the Blue Devils notched a 49-20 season-opening road win over the North Greene Huskies on Friday night.

The triumph gave Bubba Edwards a victory in his debut as Castlewood’s head coach and his “Bubba Ball” offense piled up the yards and the points.

Castlewood dropped a 22-6 decision to the same team a season ago.

Kaden Lasley added 139 yards on 18 carries for the Blue Devils.

Castlewood 6 14 22 7—49

North Greene 8 6 6 0—20

Scoring Summary

NG – Collins 62 run (Vaught run)

C – Kiser 1 run (kick failed)

C – Castle 15 pass from McConnell (Gibson kick)

NG – Duffy 14 pass from Smith (run failed)

C – Lasley 41 run (Gibson kick)

C – Lasley 4 run (Kiser pass from McConnell)

NG – Vaught 3 run (run failed)

C – Kiser 1 run (Gibson kick)

C – Kiser 15 run (Gibson kick)

C – Kiser 6 pass from McConnell (Gibson kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 23, NG 14; Rushes-Yards: C 36-254, NG 27-188; Passing Yards: C 211, NG 61; Comp-Att-Int.: C 12-21-1, NG 6-22-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-1, NG 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 5-39, NG 6-39; Punts-Average: C 1-18, NG 2-35.3

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

For the first time in nearly three years, the Rye Cove Eagles were on the winning end of a football game.

Payton Darnell scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining to give Rye Cove the lead for good in a 26-24 victory over the visiting Hurley Rebels on Friday night.

It was the first win for the Clinchport crew since topping Twin Valley on Oct. 25, 2019, and it was also Gary Collier’s first win as head coach of the Eagles.

Rye Cove trailed 24-14 with seven minutes left, but Darnell scored his second and third touchdowns of the evening to give the Eagles the long-awaited triumph. Darnell finished with 79 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards. Landon Lane passed for 104 yards and Trevor Darnell was among the defensive standouts.

Alex Duty led Hurley with 128 rushing yards, while Payton Hurley had a kickoff return for a score.

Rye Cove had lost 13 straight games and low numbers caused the Eagles not to play their final four games of the 2021 season. The longest active losing streak currently in the area now belongs to John Battle with 13 consecutive defeats.

Hurley 0 0 16 8--24

Rye Cove 0 6 0 20—26

Scoring Summary

RC –P. Darnell 17 pass from Lane (pass failed)

H – A. Duty 65 run (A. Duty run)

H – C. Mullins 2 run (Bailey run)

RC – Rollins 2 run (Darnell pass from Lane)

H – Hurley 79 kickoff return (Looney run)

RC – P. Darnell 2 run (run failed)

RC – P. Darnell 10 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 10, RC 13; Rushes-Yards: H 36-158, RC 33-139; Passing Yards: H 0, RC 104; Comp-Att-Int.: H 0-4-1, RC 7-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-1, RC 3-3; Penalties-Yards: H 7-50, RC 1-5; Punts-Average: H 4-27, RC 2-31

Wise Central 41, Eastside 7

Nate West made his case for having the best defensive performance in Southwest Virginia on Friday night.

The Wise County Central standout returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Warriors walloped Eastside.

West stepped in front of an errant Jaxysn Collins throw and took it 70 yards to the house with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter and then did the same thing in the second quarter, picking off a pass and zooming 21 yards for a score with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

Braeden Churck had 139 passing yards and 43 rushing yards for Central, while Alec Gent scored twice. The triumph gave Jason Mullins a win to begin his second stint as head coach of the Warriors. He also won his first game when leading Central in 2011.

Eastside received 71 rushing yards from Dayton Stanley, while Eli McCoy scored the lone TD for the Spartans on a pass from Collins.

Eastside 0 0 0 7—7

Wise Central 7 27 7 0—41

Scoring Summary

WC – West 70 INT return (Onate kick)

WC – Church 6 run (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 19 run (Onate kick)

WC – West 21 INT return (Onate kick)

WC – Yates 30 pass from Church (pass failed)

WC – Gent 5 run (Onate kick)

E – McCoy 28 pass from J. Collins (McConnell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 12, WC 15; Rushes-Yards: E 38-117, WC 23-119; Passing Yards: E 84, WC 139; Comp-Att-Int.: E 6-16-2, WC 7-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 4-2, WC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: E 5-35, WC 5-55; Punts-Average: E 1-24, WC 0-0

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Jack Ginn’s first game as the head coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes was a rousing success as Brody Taylor (25 carries, 171 yards, two touchdowns) led the way.

Marion led just 6-0 at halftime, but dominated the second half. The Scarlet Hurricanes capitalized on eight Chilhowie turnovers.

Reid Osborne threw a TD pass and also rushed for a score for the ‘Canes. Marion held a 272-112 edge in total offense and has already matched its win total from a season ago.

Ginn is a Richlands High School graduate who attended Emory & Henry College and had numerous stops coaching on the collegiate level.

Chilhowie 0 0 0 0--0

Marion 0 6 9 14—29

Scoring Summary

M – B. Davis 19 pass from Osborne (kick failed)

M – Safety, tackled punter in end zone

M – Taylor 39 run (Wolfe kick)

M -- Osborne 1 run (Wolfe kick)

M – Taylor 5 run (Pruitt kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 9, M 16; Rushes-Yards: C 21-59, M 50-219; Passing Yards: C 42, M 53; Comp-Att-Int.: C 7-18-5, M 2-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 7-3 , M 7-3; Penalties-Yards: C 4-45, M 13-92; Punts-Average: C 2-9 , M 2-39

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

Twin Springs got touchdowns via the passing game, rushing game, defense and special teams in opening the season with a win over Northwood.

Colten Kilgore caught a touchdown pass from Abel Dingus and also returned a fumble to the house, while Ryan Horne had a touchdown run and also fielded a punt and returned it 71 yards for a score.

Horne had 113 yards on 16 carries, while Dingus passed for 115 yards.

Northwood’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter from Eli Williams. The Panthers managed just 147 yards of total offense.

Northwood 0 0 0 8—8

Twin Springs 6 8 6 8—28

Scoring Summary

TS – C. Kilgore 91 pass from Dingus (conversion failed)

TS – C. Kilgore 3 fumble return (C. Kilgore run)

TS – Horne 27 run (conversion failed)

TS – Horne 71 punt return (Dingus run)

N – E. Williams 16 run (C. Rhea run)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 10, TS 11; Rushes-Yards: N 42-144, TS 27-139; Passing Yards: N 3, TS 115; Comp-Att-Int.: N 2-9-1, TS 5-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 2-1, TS 3-3; Penalties-Yards: N 6-42, TS 7-91; Punts-Average: N 4-38, TS 1-33

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Gatlin Hight rushed for 119 yards and Ely Blevins passed for 108 yards as Rural Retreat opened the season with a win over Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell.

Blevins threw a touchdown pass to Caleb Roberts and also rushed for a score. Austin Umberger returned an interception 61 yards for a score in the third quarter in what was the game’s biggest play.

Fort Chiswell has lost 13 straight games.

Rural Retreat 7 7 6 7—27

Fort Chiswell 7 2 0 0—9

Scoring Summary

RR – Roberts 31 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

FC – Kennedy 39 run (Billings kick)

FC – Safety, blocked punt

RR – Blevins 4 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Umberger 61 INT return (kick failed)

RR – Hight 1 run (Crockett kick)

Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Brandon Beavers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and Ridgeview rocked J.I. Burton in a season-opener that ended prematurely due to weather.

A lightning delay and heavy fog caused the final two quarters not to be played, but the Wolfpack took care of business before that by scoring 35 points in the first quarter.

Beavers caught two touchdown passes from Ryan O’Quinn and also had a long scoring run for the Wolfpack, who gave Dewayne Stanley a victory in his first game as head coach.

Gabe Hackney added two touchdown runs for Ridgeview, while Ian Hartsock also reached the end zone. O’Quinn was 7-of-10 for 170 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Burton managed only 17 yards of total offense with the only touchdown coming on a touchdown pass from Trey Keys to Landon Reed.

J.I. Burton 0 8 0 0—8

Ridgeview 35 7 0 0—42

Scoring Summary

R – Hartsock 29 run (Smith kick)

R – Hackney 2 run (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 31 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 72 run (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 31 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Hackney 1 run (Smith kick)

JIB – Reed 20 pass from T. Keys (Buchanan 3 pass from Keys)

Team Stats

First Downs: JIB 3, R 14; Rushes-Yards: JIB 21-(-14), R 14-170; Passing Yards: JIB 31, R 170; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 3-4-0, R 7-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 3-1, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 5-28, R 7-70

Union 48, Lee High 7

Peyton Honeycutt missed most of last season with an injury for the Union Bears.

He showed on Friday night that he is back at full speed.

Honeycutt finished with 260 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Bears opened the season with a win over Lee High in the annual SouthWest Insurance Battle of the Bucket.

Lee High went up 7-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter, but the Bears ripped off 48 unanswered points.

Reyshawn Anderson (10 carries, 87 yards), Johnny Satterfield, Keith Chandler, Keyshawn Anderson and Aiden Hoffmeister also scored touchdowns.

Union had 438 total yards of offense, 413 of those coming on the ground. In fact, the Bears threw just two passes and completed one of them.

Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0

The 2022 season opened like most of the 2021 campaign went for the Holston Cavaliers: The defense got the job done.

Holston posted the shutout, while twin brothers Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott accounted for the Cavaliers’ touchdowns as the two-time defending Region 1D champs began the season with a win.

Dustin Bott scored on two touchdown runs, while Dillon Bott hauled in a third-quarter touchdown pass from Noah Tweed.

Holston rushed for 142 yards on 39 carries. The Cavaliers limited Eastern Montgomery to 104 yards of total offense.

The start of the game was delayed by more than an hour due to lightning and heavy rain.

Holston 8 0 7 6—21

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 0—0

H – Du. Bott 2 run (Tweed run)

H – Di. Bott 50 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

H – Du. Bott 20 run (kick failed)

Graham 29, Bluefield (W.Va.) 25

Graham held off its border rival to win.

Quarterback Brayden Meadows and running back Ty’Drez Clements led the way for the G-Men

Cumberland Gap 50,

Thomas Walker 36

The Cumberland Gap Panthers topped Thomas Walker in a high-scoring game that spoiled Tanner Hall’s debut as the Pioneers’ head coach.

Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26

Corbin Laisure, Drake Fisher, Dawson Jones and Kaden Roberts all scored touchdowns to lead Sullivan East to a win over Pigeon Forge to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Nate Brown added a defensive score for the Patriots (1-1), who will travel to Grainger next Friday.

"Great team win,' said Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons, in a text message. “Played with great effort all night."

Sullivan East is looking for its first two-game win streak since the 2017 season.