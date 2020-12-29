PREP ROUNDUP: Aubrey leads Sullivan East girls with 29 points

Emma Aubrey torched the nets to the tune of nine 3-pointers and 29 points as the Sullivan East Patriots powered past the Eastside Spartans for an 83-30 girls basketball win on Tuesday night.
The 29 points were a career high for Aubrey and her nine 3s were a school record. Jenna Hare (25 points) and Hayley Grubb (15 points) also helped the Patriots improve to 11-3 on Tuesday. Collectively, East knocked down 15 shots from beyond the arc.
It was the second straight game in which an opposing player hit nine 3s against Eastside as Wise County Central’s Hannah Large did the same last Saturday. The Spartans (0-3) were led by Anna Whited’s 11 points.
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13
Lakin Burke (23 points, five steals, four rebounds, two blocks), Shelbie Fannon (13 points, six steals) and Abigail Bullins (10 points, seven rebounds) starred as Thomas Walker improved to 3-0.
Wise County Central 44, Lee High 30
Bayleigh Allison scored a dozen points and Wise County Central’s defense clamped down as the Warriors improved to 4-0.
Dobyns-Bennett 49, Tennessee High 39
Tory Ryan (15 points, nine rebounds) and Riley Fritts (18 points, three steals, three assists) played well in Tennessee High’s loss at home.
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22
Kaylee Jenkins led the way with 15 points as J.I. Burton improved to 2-0.
BOYS
Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55
Caleb Yeary fired in 33 points as Thomas Walker won for the second night in a row.
The Pioneers are 2-1 after not winning a game last season. Castlewood (0-2) received 26 points from Hunter Hicks.
Wise County Central 58, Lee High 54
Ben Brickey fired in 23 points and Wise County Central rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to earn a Mountain 7 District victory. Ethan Mullins added 14 points in the win, while Charlie Daniels finished with 11 points.
J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54
Zac Campbell had 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as J.I Burton recorded a Cumberland District win over visiting Rye Cove. Campbell was 11-for-11 from the foul line in the final quarter as the Raiders outscored Rye Cove 19-4 over the final eight minutes.
Ethan Chavez led Rye Cove with 31 points.
Tennessee High 75, Cocke County 56