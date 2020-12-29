PREP ROUNDUP: Aubrey leads Sullivan East girls with 29 points

Emma Aubrey torched the nets to the tune of nine 3-pointers and 29 points as the Sullivan East Patriots powered past the Eastside Spartans for an 83-30 girls basketball win on Tuesday night.

The 29 points were a career high for Aubrey and her nine 3s were a school record. Jenna Hare (25 points) and Hayley Grubb (15 points) also helped the Patriots improve to 11-3 on Tuesday. Collectively, East knocked down 15 shots from beyond the arc.

It was the second straight game in which an opposing player hit nine 3s against Eastside as Wise County Central’s Hannah Large did the same last Saturday. The Spartans (0-3) were led by Anna Whited’s 11 points.

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13

Lakin Burke (23 points, five steals, four rebounds, two blocks), Shelbie Fannon (13 points, six steals) and Abigail Bullins (10 points, seven rebounds) starred as Thomas Walker improved to 3-0.

Wise County Central 44, Lee High 30

Bayleigh Allison scored a dozen points and Wise County Central’s defense clamped down as the Warriors improved to 4-0.

Dobyns-Bennett 49, Tennessee High 39