Asia Cairns collected 16 kills and Sullivan East survived for a 25-23, 25-22, 12-25, 23-25, 15-7 volleyball victory over the Virginia High Bearcats on Wednesday night.

Sophia Johnson (20 digs, 14 kills), Carly Radford (10 kills) and Kylie Hurley (19 digs) were also vital in the win for the bunch from Bluff City.

The trio of Amelia McKenzie (15 kills), Ellie Cobb (15 digs, 13 kills) and Charli Carpenter (32 assists, 11 digs) were tops for the homestanding Bristolians.

Lebanon 3, Holston 1

Averi Russell turned in a stellar all-around effort – 31 assists, seven kills and three aces – as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Braylee Tincher (eight kills, three aces), Jaiden Fields (nine digs, eight kills, four aces), Rileigh Buchanan (20 digs) and Grace Crabtree (16 kills) also played well for the Pioneers.

Lucy Reid (15 assists, six digs, five kills, three aces) had a strong showing in all phases for the game for Holston. Jaycee Perry (18 digs) and Seciley Quina (five digs, five kills, three aces) also had notable performances for the Cavaliers.

CROSS COUNTRY

Grundy Open

At Enoch’s Branch

BOYS

Team Scores

Rye Cove 15

Individual Results

1. Keyston Hartford (Grundy), 16:41.14; 2. Braydon McCracken (Patrick Henry), 19:43.14; 3. Evan McReynolds (Eastside), 19:50.28; 4. Caleb Ghammashi (Eastside), 20:02.10; 5. Jacob Ray (Council), 20:53.45; 6. Wyatt Bush (Grundy), 21:08.26; 7. Cole Stewart (RC), 21:20.53; 8. Logan Boyd (Grundy), 21:33.98; 9. Cayden Riddle (Grundy), 21:53.22; 10. Braydon McElyea (RC), 21:57.99; 11. Ashton Hunt (River View, W.Va.), 22:06.35; 12. Colten Evans-Swanner (Patrick Henry), 22:07.77; 13. Riley Hess (Council), 22:53.97; 14. Jackson Little (Holston), 22:54.61; 15. Clifton Goode (RC), 22:56.64.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 43, Hurley 52, Eastside 57, Rye Cove 81, Grundy 104

Individual Results

1. Shelby Stanley (E), 21:49.51; 2. Ella Rasnake (Council), 21:50.01; 3. Kirsten Woodard (PH), 23:40.09; 4. Jayda Hilton (Hurley), 23:54.06; 5. Jocelyn Aldrich (E), 24:59.71; 6. Amaura Laudie (PH), 25:10.81; 7. Kayden Jackson (Hurley), 25:29.41; 9. Alexa Goins (RC), 26:01.61; 9. Destany Armendariz (Grundy), 26:10.10; 10. Morgyn Bledsoe (RC), 26:45.16; 11. Anastasia Rife (Hurley), 27:08.24; 12. Annabelle Finney (PH), 27:10.25; 13. Chloe Snapp (PH), 27:41.12; 14. May Lachniet (PH), 27:43.97; 15. Kaci Hatfield (River View, W.Va.), 28:39.76.

Run the Squatch

Wise County Fairgrounds

BOYS

3,200-Meter Race

1. Elliott Breeding (Lebanon), 15:31.19; 2. Ty Arney (Wise Central), 16:08.11; 3. Max Taylor (Gate City), 16:24.32; 4. Brenton Cantrell (Ridgeview), 17:01.32; 5. Easton Stanley (Ridgeview), 17:35.79; 6. Max Johnson (Ridgeview), 17:50.58; 7. Carson Wallace (Ridgeview), 17:51.42; 8. Ely Doyle (Union), 18:08.73; 9. Cole Duncan (Wise Central), 18:15.07; 10. Landon Adams (J.I. Burton), 18:22.46.

5,000-Meter Race

1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 15:59.75; 2. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 16:32.17; 3. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:00.48; 4. Tyler Kiser (Wise Central), 17:20.67; 5. Landon Spain (Union), 17:34.33; 6. Carter Dillon (Lebanon), 17:40.23; 7. Tanner Kiser (Wise Central), 17:41.39; 8. Brady Boggs (Letcher County Central, Ky.), 17:42.19; 9. Nathan Wallin (Wise Central), 17:44.64; 10. Blake Chafin (Lebanon), 17:49.98; 11. Jacob Bush (Castlewood), 18:06.34; 12. Sam Gibson (Castlewood), 18:08.31; 13. Patton Shortt (Wise Central), 18:15.59; 14. Parker King (Castelwood), 18:18.25; 15. Nathan Kiser (Letcher County Central, Ky.), 18.51.56.

GIRLS

3,200-Meter Race

1. Riley Spain (Union), 18:23.74; 2. Fiona Niece (Wise Central), 19:15.40; 3. Erin Hubbard (Honaker), 20:22.71; 4. Avery Hamilton (Union), 20:24.93; 5. Aubree Mannon (J.I. Burton), 21:28.63; 6. Lyla Bostic (Honaker), 21:35.57; 7. Ava Stough (J.I. Burton), 21:44.88; 8. Reese Ratliff (Honaker), 21:53.91; 9. Addison Keller (Gate City), 21:59.98; 10. Juliana Adkins (J.I. Burton), 22:06.61.

5,000-Meter Race

1. Rebekah Slemp (Wise Central), 22:32.27; 2. Amelia Hamilton (Union), 22:56.96; 3. Kaylen Fields (J.I. Burton), 23:08.01; 4. Anna Hatton (Letcher County Central, Ky.), 23:22.90; 5. Sophia Stallard (Wise Central), 23:32.60; 6. Katie Jones (Lebanon), 24:14.25; 7. Heather Crawford (Letcher County Central), 24:23.38; 8. Ashley Jackson (The Learning Center), 24:37.13; 9. Tailor Nolley (Honaker), 24:37.18; 10. Kedryn Hess (Honaker), 24:39.92; 11. Noelle Wells (Union), 25:05.06; 12. Jozallyn Phillips (Castlewood), 25:16.81; 13. Tanzi Bishop (Gate City), 25:20.53; 14. Madison Adair (J.I. Burton), 25:43.60; 15. Leah Harvey (J.I. Burton), 25:48.37.

GOLF

At Clear Creek Golf Course

Team Scores

Marion 158, Graham 168, Virginia High 184, Lebanon 193, Richlands 196, Tazewell 204

Individual Results

Marion – Grayson Sheets 33, Jack Ford 41, Ethan Baggett 42, Isaac Roberson 42

Graham – McCartney Hinkle 36, Dawson Goins 42, Bailey Goodson 43, Alana Hamaty 47

Virginia High – Nate Harper 41, Landon Lee 44, Owen Dean 49, Meredith Hawthorne 50

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 46, Carter Hess 46, Noah Delp 48, Connor Hovis 53, Bailey Jackson 53

Richlands – Cooper Hurst 41, Levi White 49, Greta Cline 53, Jake Diperna 53

Tazewell – Trevor Smith 40, Chase Brown 52, Caleb Roberts 55, Landon Price 57, Ashton Rowe 57