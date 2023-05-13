The District 1-AAA championship softball game at Unicoi County was suspended Friday evening with Tennessee High leading top-seeded Volunteer 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

The game is scheduled to be resumed at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A decision on whether it will be played at Unicoi County or on the synthetic surface at Sullivan East will be made by 11 a.m. on Saturday.

A Tennessee High victory would necessitate another game to decide the district champion.

The fourth-seeded Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against impressive left-handed sophomore pitcher Addyson Fisher. Kaylie Hughes and Ashley Worley hit back-to-back one-out singles, and after Abby Haga was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Maddi Hall delivered a two-run single through the middle.

Richlands 7, Marion 6: Arin Rife had three hits and scored three runs, while also striking out 20 batters and allowing just four hits in Richlands’ thrilling nine-inning Southwest District home win over Marion.

Kailyn Breeding homered, singled and drove in two runs. Erica Lamie joined Rife with a double and joined Haleigh Martin and Breeding with two RBIs apiece. Lamie scored the winning run on a passed ball in the ninth.

Taylor Preston struck out 15 in nine innings for Marion, along with hitting two home runs and driving in four for the Scarlet Hurricanes. Allie Totten also homered in the loss.

George Wythe 13, Bland County 1: Samara Sheffey and Olivia Shockley each had two hits as the George Wythe Maroons blasted Bland County for a Mountain Empire District win.

Shockley was also the winning pitcher as she struck out nine and yielded four hits.

Chloe Dillow had two hits for Bland County, including a solo homer that accounted for the Bears’ only run.

BASEBALL

Virginia High 11, Graham 2: Dashaun Taylor tallied three RBIs and scored twice as the Virginia High Bearcats clinched the Southwest District regular-season title with a road win over Graham.

Ollie Foy had a two-run triple for VHS (12-8, 7-0), while Luke Whitt twirled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Marion 14, Richlands 3

Jack Pugh hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a Southwest District win in what was Richlands’ only home game of the season in Critterville, also known as Williams Park for Senior Night.

Mason Pugh and Brody Whitt also had three hits. Ethan Campbell homered for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

C.J. Earls had two hits for Richlands. Max Herndon homered for the Blue Tornado, which will host Graham in an SWD play-in game on Tuesday at an undetermined location.

Lee High 9, Twin Springs 6

Bryce Moritz had two hits and scored two runs and Caleb Leonard drove in two runs to lead the Generals to a non-district win over the Titans.

Lee scored eight runs in the second and third innings, taking advantage of seven Twin Springs errors.

Ryan Horne led the Titans with wo hits and two RBIs.

George Wythe 11, Bland County 2

Tandom Smith went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District home win over the Bears.

Ben Jollay had a triple and double for George Wythe (8-8, 8-4), while Luke Jollay and Owen Repass each had a double for the Maroons, who won despite six errors.

Colton Green and Austin Repass combined to allow just three hits by Bland County batters Alex Chewning, Brady Thompson and Carson Holbrook.

Wise Central 13, East Ridge (Ky.) 2

Ashton Bolling homered, tripled and drove in four runs and Dane Elkins added three RBIs to lead the Warriors to a road win over a foe from Kentucky.

Casey Dotson had two RBIs and scored twice for the Warriors. Cayden Hayes surrendered just one hit and struck out seven to pick up the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gate City 6, Ridgeview 0

Georgia Griffis scored two goals and Emma Reed dished out two assists as the Blue Devils rolled past Ridgeview.

Reed, Emily Thompson, Bekah Reid and Brooke Stokes also found the back of the net as Gate City continues to play well during the season’s stretch run.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 5, Marion 0

Prince Poku scored two goals and Patrick Poku, Colee Fils-Aime and Bailey Owens added goals for the Bearcats’ win a Southwest District victory over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Owen Dean had two assists and Jackson Trent and Prince Poku had an assist apiece for the Bearcats.