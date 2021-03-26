PREP ROUNDUP: Anna Whited (Eastside), Camden Jones (Virginia High), Cadyn Burke (Lebanon), Anneliese White (Castlewood), Abby Boyd (Abingdon) among Thursday's standouts

Anna Whited is one of the top high school volleyball players in Southwest Virginia and she once again showed why on Thursday night.
The senior slammed down 15 kills and recorded three blocks in leading the unbeaten Eastside Spartans to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Cumberland District win over the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
Eastside (6-0, 5-0) moved closer to the Cumberland District title and also received a superb 14-dig, six-ace performance from Kacie Jones. Ginevia Borchi (seven kills), Izzy Stevens (six kills) and Tinley Hamilton (20 assists, 14 digs) set the pace as well for the Spartans.
Castlewood 3, J.I. Burton 2
Adriana Salyer dished out 52 assists and Anneliese White slammed down 27 kills as Castle-wood outlasted J.I. Burton for a thrilling 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 15-11 Cumberland District victory.
Layne Bush (12 kills), Janakay Kiser (13 kills), Montana Suhterland (12 kills, seven digs), Madi-son Sutherland (eight kills), Lauren Johnson (four kills) and Madison McConnell (four digs) also contributed to the win.
Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0
Caitlin Pierce had 13 digs and six kills, and Mary Beth Boardwine added six kills, five digs and two blocks in Chilhowie’s 25-21, 27-25, 25-13 Hogoheegee District victory over Northwood.
Josie Sheets added 11 digs and four kills for the Warriors.
Northwood was led by Chloe Bordwine with eight kills, three digs and two kills. Chelsi Jones added 10 service points and three blocks.
Grundy 3, Council 0
Emma Deel’s 10 kills, six aces and two blocks led the way for Grundy as the Golden Wave cruised to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 victory over Council.
A night after suffering its first loss of the season, Grundy bounced back in a big way with Amelya Bostic (15 digs), Alexa Fiser (27 assists), Jessi Looney (seven kills), Emily Rasnake (six kills) and Shianne Matney (five kills) part of a balanced attack.
Lebanon 3, Tazewell 0
Cadyn Burke was the best for Lebanon with eight kills as the Pioneers powered their way to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 Southwest District victory over Tazewell.
Maggie Lampkin (14 assists), Alexis Phillips (11 digs) and Morgan Varney (10 assists, six kills, five digs) also shined as Lebanon improved to 7-3.
Abingdon 3, Lee High 0
Abby Boyd had a stellar all-around performance with 29 assists, six digs, four kills and four aces as Abingdon won its final home match of the regular season.
Morgan Blevins (16 kills, seven digs, six aces), Lacie Bertke (15 digs), Jennings Woods (seven kills), Alexis Brown (six kills) and Taylor Statzer (five kills) also had strong stat lines for the Fal-cons.
AHS (9-1) plays at Wise County Central on Monday and John Battle on Tuesday in closing out the regular season.
The quartet of Cassidy Hammonds (seven kills), Abigail Edwards (17 assists), Camrin Bishop (six kills, five digs) and Katie Hammonds (eight digs) led Lee.
Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0
Autumn Miller was on point with her sets (15 assists) and serves (11 service points) as the Ho-naker Tigers topped Twin Valley 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 for a Black Diamond District victory.
Honaker also received nine kills from Halle Hilton and six kills from Hannah Hess.
Auburn 3, George Wythe 0
The Auburn Eagles overpowered George Wythe for a 25-9, 25-7, 25-17 Mountain Empire Dis-trict victory over George Wythe.
GW (5-4) received five digs apiece from Meleah Kirtner and Jasmine Faulkner.
Marion 3, Richlands 0
Kaylee Poston posted 10 digs and seven service points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes recorded a 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 Southwest District triumph over Richlands.
Marion also received eight kills from Sophia Keheley, six kills from Audrey Moss and 15 assists from Chloe Campbell.
Twin Springs 3, Rye Cove 0
Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 17-assist, seven-ace performance propelled the Twin Springs Titans to a 25-4, 25-23, 25-10 Cumberland District victory over rival Rye Cove.
Emma Dingus added 12 kills, while Alyssa McCracken hustled her way to 16 digs.
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 0
Mackenzie Smith’s 21 assists and six digs were among the highlights for the John Battle Tro-jans in a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 Mountain 7 District road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Logan Leonard (11 kills, six blocks), Anna McKee (15 digs), Molly Little (nine digs, eight kills) and Jenna Atkins (seven digs) also played well for Battle.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Camden Jones had 16 kills and seven digs to lead unbeaten Virginia High to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-4 Southwest District win at Graham.
Virginia High, which hasn’t lost a set this season, also received 19 service points, five kills, four aces and two blocks from Dianna Spence. Caleigh Hampton added 21 assists and Berlin Graham contributed five aces.
LATE WEDNESDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 14, Happy Valley 4
Cayden Bawgus had three hits, including a triple, drove in three runs and scored three more to help the Patriots blow past the Warriors in five innings.
Sullivan East (5-3), which improved to 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference, finished with 15 hits. Lexie McDuffie had three hits, while Jillian Shackelford, Emma Timbs and Kinzie Brown had two hits each, including a double apiece. Alie White and Shackelford joined Bawgus with three runs apiece. Keelye Fields doubled home two runs.
McDuffie picked up the win, while Hannah Scott recorded the save.
Maggie Lingerfelt had two hits for Happy Valley.