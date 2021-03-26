PREP ROUNDUP: Anna Whited (Eastside), Camden Jones (Virginia High), Cadyn Burke (Lebanon), Anneliese White (Castlewood), Abby Boyd (Abingdon) among Thursday's standouts

Josie Sheets added 11 digs and four kills for the Warriors.

Northwood was led by Chloe Bordwine with eight kills, three digs and two kills. Chelsi Jones added 10 service points and three blocks.

Grundy 3, Council 0

Emma Deel’s 10 kills, six aces and two blocks led the way for Grundy as the Golden Wave cruised to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 victory over Council.

A night after suffering its first loss of the season, Grundy bounced back in a big way with Amelya Bostic (15 digs), Alexa Fiser (27 assists), Jessi Looney (seven kills), Emily Rasnake (six kills) and Shianne Matney (five kills) part of a balanced attack.

Lebanon 3, Tazewell 0

Cadyn Burke was the best for Lebanon with eight kills as the Pioneers powered their way to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 Southwest District victory over Tazewell.

Maggie Lampkin (14 assists), Alexis Phillips (11 digs) and Morgan Varney (10 assists, six kills, five digs) also shined as Lebanon improved to 7-3.

Abingdon 3, Lee High 0

Abby Boyd had a stellar all-around performance with 29 assists, six digs, four kills and four aces as Abingdon won its final home match of the regular season.