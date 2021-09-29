 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Ani Mantovani (Honaker), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central) and Madison Blair (Tennessee High) led their teams to volleyball victories on Wednesday
PREP ROUNDUP: Ani Mantovani (Honaker), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central) and Madison Blair (Tennessee High) led their teams to volleyball victories on Wednesday

Prep Volleyball Cuff
Foreign-exchange student Ani Mantovani from Italy slammed down 20 kills as Honaker took a 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 non-district volleyball victory over the Twin Springs Titans on Wednesday night.

Autumn Miller’s 37 assists and 11 service points, as well as Riley Hart’s 11 service points and 10 kills helped the Tigers improved to 9-3.

Emma Dingus (10 kills) Chloe Gilmer (seven kills, seven digs), and Amica Dooley (15 digs) had the top stats for Twin Springs.

Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 0

Senior Bayleigh Allison’s 16-kill, nine-dig performance led the way for Wise County Central in a 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 non-district thumping of Ridgeview.

Emmah McAmis (15 kills), Katherine Hopkins (13 service points, four kills), Montana Stafford (10 service points) and junior Emilee Mullins (34 assists) helped the Warriors improve to 11-5.

Ridgeview is now 9-3.

Tennessee High 3, Johnson Co. 0

Madison Blair mashed down 14 kills as the Tennessee High Vikings completed a perfect run through the Three Rivers Conference with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 sweep of the Johnson County Longhorns.

Marae Herrmann (seven kills), Sophie Meade (seven kills), Madison Curtin (15 assists), Eliza Rowe (11 assists), Kylee Casey (seven assists), Sydnee Pendland (14 digs), Kira Adams (six kills, four blocks) and Marley Johns (four kills, three blocks) also helped THS improve to 25-6.

The Vikings play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the first round of the District 1-AA tournament at Elizabethton High School.

LATE TUESDAY

Tennessee High 3,

Dobyns-Bennett 2

Sophie Meade (18 kills, 11 digs) and Madison Blair (16 kills, 11 digs) led the way as Tennessee High posted a 25-23, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25, 15-11 win in its penultimate match of the regular season.

Prep Football Predictions
Prep Football Predictions

Check out the brief capsules and predictions for tonight's 16 high school football games in the region, in addition to two more being played on Saturday. 

