PREP ROUNDUP: Ani Mantovani (Honaker), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central) and Madison Blair (Tennessee High) led their teams to volleyball victories on Wednesday

Foreign-exchange student Ani Mantovani from Italy slammed down 20 kills as Honaker took a 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 non-district volleyball victory over the Twin Springs Titans on Wednesday night.

Autumn Miller’s 37 assists and 11 service points, as well as Riley Hart’s 11 service points and 10 kills helped the Tigers improved to 9-3.

Emma Dingus (10 kills) Chloe Gilmer (seven kills, seven digs), and Amica Dooley (15 digs) had the top stats for Twin Springs.

Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 0

Senior Bayleigh Allison’s 16-kill, nine-dig performance led the way for Wise County Central in a 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 non-district thumping of Ridgeview.

Emmah McAmis (15 kills), Katherine Hopkins (13 service points, four kills), Montana Stafford (10 service points) and junior Emilee Mullins (34 assists) helped the Warriors improve to 11-5.

Ridgeview is now 9-3.

Tennessee High 3, Johnson Co. 0

Madison Blair mashed down 14 kills as the Tennessee High Vikings completed a perfect run through the Three Rivers Conference with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 sweep of the Johnson County Longhorns.