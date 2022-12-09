Prep Roundup: Andy Lambert (Lebanon), Kendall Cross (Tennessee High), Sam Rhea (Northwood), Chance Boggs (Wise Central) among stars

Andy Lambert led Lebanon’s high-scoring offense with 15 points as the Pioneers powered their way to an 80-25 boys basketball win over Russell County rival Castlewood on Thursday night.

All 11 players who checked in the game scored at least three points for Lebanon (2-0), which raced out to a 29-3 lead and led 52-5 at halftime.

Mike Reece (12 points), Hunter Musick (11 points), Brody Wess (10 points) and Chance Parker (10 points) also scored in double digits. The Pioneers canned 11 3-pointers.

Cayden Dishman scored 16 of Castlewood’s 25 points.

Wise County Central 63, Thomas Walker 32

Chance Boggs (23 points) and Ethan Collins (21 points) were the main men for Wise County Central as the Warriors trounced Thomas Walker for a non-district victory.

Collins knocked down six 3-pointers and also had six rebounds and four steals.

Central built a 20-point lead in vanquishing TW for the second time this season. No players scored in double digits for the Pioneers.

Northwood 60, Twin Valley 27

Sam Rhea scored 14 points and Owen Doane had 12 to lead the Panthers to a convincing victory over the Panthers.

Tyler Ayers added 10 points for Northwood (2-3), which led 43-13 at halftime.

Blake Cooper led Twin Valley with nine points.

GIRLS

Letcher Central (Ky.) 54,

Twin Springs 32

The Titans lost a game in the Bluegrass State.

Kayli Dunn (13 points, three rebounds) and Makenzie Gillenwater (five points, six rebounds) were the top performers in the loss.

Tennessee High 63, Rye Cove 31

All 12 players who got playing time scored for the Tennessee High Vikings in their triumph over the visiting Rye Cove Eagles.

Kendall Cross led THS with 14 points, five steals and three assists while Brooklyn Carter added eight points, four assists and three steals. Anna Kate Kinch’s five rebounds and Chase Wolfenbarger’s seven-point, five-rebound, four-steal outing were also vital to the Vikings improving to 2-4.

Gracie Turner led Rye Cove (3-3) with nine points.

Grayson County 58, Holston 53

Molly Turner (19 points) and Ashton Keith (17 points) had strong showings for Holston, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers lost a road game.

Princeton (W.Va.) 63, Tazewell 45

Maddie Day scored 21 points and Hailey Davis hauled down 10 rebounds for the Tazewell Bulldogs in their loss to the team from the Mountain State.

Lebanon 57, Castlewood 11

Morgan Varney scored 15 points and Carey Keene and Mollie Sykes had 10 points each to lead the Pioneers to a Russell County rivalry victory over the Blue Devils.

Tiffany Proffitt led the Blue Devils (3-1) with 11 points.

Chloe Couch had nine points for the Pioneers (3-2).