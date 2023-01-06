PREP ROUNDUP: Anderson clutch as Union stops Trojans

Reyshawn Anderson scored 14 points and hit two clutch shots in the fourth quarter as Union earned a key 44-38 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory at John Battle on Friday night.

After Porter Gobble of the Trojans scored inside to cut Union’s lead to 29-28 in the fourth quarter, Anderson knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bears some breathing room.

Anderson also had six rebounds and three assists.

Brayden Wharton added 10 points for Union (5-4, 3-0), the defending Mountain 7 District and Region 2D champions.

Gavin Ratliff led Battle with 21 points, while Gobble collected 10 points and hauled down eight rebounds.

Elizabethton 110, Sullivan East 109

In what will probably be the frontrunner for game of the year in Northeast Tennessee, Elizabethton edged Sullivan East in triple overtime despite the heroics of Drake Fisher

Fisher fired in 42 points, which came to close to establishing a single-game school record. John Johnson holds that mark with 48 points.

East (8-10) also got 31 points from Corbin Laisure.

Elizabethton squandered a seven-point lead in the third OT as East knotted the score. However, Nate Stephens hit the second of two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to give the Cyclones the lead for good.

East missed a chance at the game-winner in the final moments.

Mason Ball (33 points) and Dalton Mitchell (29 points) were the top scorers for Elizabethton.

Ridgeview 83, Lee High 74

Chantz Robinette torched the nets to the tune of 41 points as Ridgeview dominated the second half in earning a Mountain 7 District road win.

Cannon Hill (16 points) and Ryan O’Quinn (11 points) also scored in double digits. The Wolfpack trailed 37-34 at the break.

Brynnen Pendergraft had 26 points to lead Lee.

Thomas Walker 81, Castlewood 60

Castlewood’s Cayden Dishman poured in 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils dropped a Cumberland District decision to the visiting Pioneers.

All nine players who suited up for Thomas Walker reached the scoring column and Adam Hollandsworth was tops with 20 points.

Lebanon 72, Northwood 36

Keyton Keene and Michael Reece combined for 49 points as the preseason favorite in the Hogoheegee District had no problem pounding the defending league champs.

Keene (25 points), Reece (24 points) and Hunter Musick (10 points) all scored double digits as Lebanon (10-1) bounced back in a big way from Wednesday’s setback to Tazewell.

Sam Rhea led Northwood with 11 points, while Owen Doane added 10 points in the setback.

Honaker 66, Twin Valley 27

A good week for Parker Bandy got even better.

He hit a game-winning shot in overtime in a victory over Grundy on Tuesday.

On Friday night, he went for 18 points as Honaker remained in first place in the Black Diamond District.

Caden Boyd’s 16 points and Gavin Whitt’s 13 points were also vital to the win.

Hayden Fuller was tops for Twin Valley with 10 points.

Patrick Henry 63, Rural Retreat 54

Jake Hall had his usually solid performance with 21 points as the Patrick Henry Rebels held off Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District road win.

Dalton Blevins (16 points) and Kade Gobble (12 points) also played well for the Rebels. The contest was tied at 30 at halftime.

Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, while Bryson Smelser and Caleb Roberts contributed 10 points apiece.

Dobyns-Bennet 71, West Ridge 50

A disastrous second half did West Ridge in as the Wolves dropped their Big 5 Conference opener.

West Ridge (10-7, 0-1) was outscored 42-17 over the game’s final 16 minutes. Wade Witcher had 14 points in the loss, 12 of those coming in the first half.

J.I. Burton 65, Rye Cove 36

Maxwell Gilliam scored 17 points as Burton rolled past Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.

Clay Hart added 13 points for the Raiders.

Abingdon 66, Wise County Central 53

Evan Ramsey had a monster game with 33 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District win at Wise County Central.

Dayton Osborne added 14 points, three assists and two steals and Beckett Dotson had seven boards and nine points, including three of Abingdon’s six 3-pointers. Luke Honaker also contributed five assists and two steals.

Ethan Collins led all scorers with 34 points for the Warriors, including a trio of 3-pointers. Chance Boggs added 10 points in the loss.

GIRLS

Honaker 53, Twin Valley 28

Kate Jessee scored 18 points and Alayna McNulty added 14 points to Honaker to a victory over Twin Valley to secure an early first place position in the Black Diamond District.

Tailor Nolley added 12 points for Honaker.

Hayley Moore led Twin Valley (7-6, 0-1) with 13 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.

Rural Retreat 62, Patrick Henry 13

Brelyn Moore had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season for the Indians in a Hogoheegee District rout of the Rebels.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points for Rural Retreat (9-4, 1-0). Addilyn Yarber and Avery Maiden had four points each for the Rebels.

Elizabethton 59, Sullivan East 46

Lina Lyon scored 21 points and Renna Lane added 10 to lead the Cyclones (13-4, 1-0) past the Patriots.

Jenna Hare led Sullivan East (6-14, 0-1) with 28 points.

Both teams hit nine 3-pointers apiece, including four by Hare. They also combined to shoot just four free throws in the game, all by Sullivan East.

Wise County Central 61, Abingdon 34

Emmah McAmis canned five of Wise Central’s eight 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Madison Looney had a double-double for the Warriors with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (9-3, 3-1). Emilee Brickey added two 3s and eight points in the win.

Abingdon (3-7, 1-2) was paced by Lauren Baker with 13 points.

Lebanon 67, Northwood 25

Morgan Varney scored 33 points as the Lebanon Pioneers notched a Hogoheegee District win over Northwood.

Varney had 27 points in the first half and knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest. Lauren Horne’s 12 points were also key.

Reygan Betts led Northwood with seven points.

Ridgeview 65, Lee High 20

Caiti Hill paced Ridgeview’s balanced attack with 11 points as the Wolfpack whipped Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Hadaya Abshire added 10 points for Ridgeview (10-3, 3-1), which had 10 different players reach the scoring column.

J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25

Anyah Hollinger and Taylor Phipps each scored 13 points as J.I. Burton rocked Rye Cove for a Cumberland District triumph.

The Raiders led 24-15 at halftime and then proceeded to dominate the final 16 minutes. Sarah Williams added a dozen points in the win.

Rye Cove got 12 points from Lexie Holland.

Union 52, John Battle 22

Union’s trio of Brooke Bailey (17 points, three assists, two steals), Abby Slagle (13 points, four rebounds) and Kaylee Lamb (11 points, six rebounds) was too tough for John Battle to stop as the Bears blasted the team from Bristol.

A 15-5 run to close the first half sealed the deal for the Bears.

Battle’s top scorer was Gracie Ralston, who tallied nine points. The Trojans shot just 8-for-37 from the field and were outrebounded 35-25.

Grundy 70, Council 22

Kate Bostic fired in 17 points to lead the way for the Grundy Golden Wave as they crushed Council for a Black Diamond District win.

Makayla Estep’s 16 points and Jessi Looney’s 14 points, nine steals and eight rebounds also aided the cause as Grundy raced out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter.

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored 17 of Council’s 22 points.

Thomas Walker 43, Castlewood 32

Kali Woods collected 10 points and 10 steals as Thomas Walker collected its first Cumberland District victory of the winter.

Patricia Bigge supplied 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Sarah McPherson scored 10 points as well.

Bailee Varney led Castlewood with 11 points.

West Ridge 44, Dobyns-Bennett 43

Alexis Hood scored 16 points as West Ridge eked out a Big 5 Conference win over homestanding Dobyns-Bennett.

Lilly Bates added 14 point for the Wolves (9-9, 1-0), while Allie Reilly hit a clutch layup with 12 seconds remaining.