John Battle’s balanced offensive attack was a difference-maker as the Trojans took a 58-45 Mountain 7 District girls basketball victory over the visiting Abingdon Falcons on Monday night.

Gracie Ralston (21 points, four steals), Emma Bishop (18 points, six rebounds) and Kara Kelley (10 points, seven rebounds) led the way for Battle, which closed the first half on an 18-8 run to seize control.

Abby O’Quinn led Abingdon with 10 points.

Tri-Cities 48, I.C. Imagine (N.C.) 32

Michaela Dixon scored 18 points and Grace Williams hauled down 15 rebounds as Tri-Cities Christian improved to 12-4 with a road win in Asheville, North Carolina.

Savannah Barb’s 13 rebounds and Bella Bosken’s four assists were also vital.

Thomas Walker 50, Lynn Camp (Ky.) 43

Madi Marcum scored 17 points and Thomas Walker erased a 16-point deficit in claiming a non-district win.

The Pioneers (5-16) also received 13 points from Sarah McPherson and 11 points from Kalli Woods.

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 30

Brelyn Moore had 14 points and 15 rebounds as Rural Retreat closed the regular season by rocking Galax.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the Indians (17-5), who built a 12-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

BOYS

Wise County Central 71, Rye Cove 48

Ethan Collins led Wise County Central’s scoring attack once again with 20 points – while also adding nine rebounds and six assists – as the Warriors whipped Rye Cove for a non-district win.

Central (10-11) got 11 points each from Luke Collie and Casey Dotson as well.

Rye Cove’s Carter Roach-Hodge led all scorers with 27 points. The Cove (4-17) was outscored 20-4 to end the first half.

Grundy 51, River View (W.Va.) 49

Jonah Looney (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Landon Johnson (14 points, four assists) were the castalysts as Grundy won on the road.

Tyler Cooper had 17 points to lead the way for River View.

Chilhowie 58, Holston 42

A third-quarter blitz propelled the Chilhowie Warriors to a Hogoheegee District road win as they remained tied with Lebanon for first place in the league.

Isaac Booth knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Chilhowie (17-3, 8-1), while Aidan Bartuski supplied 11 points.

The Warriors opened the second half on a 20-3 run to turn a precarious 31-28 halftime advantage into a 51-31 lead.

Cole Caywood led Holston (4-16, 1-8) with 14 points.

PREP STANDINGS

VHSL

;Region 1D

;BOYS

;Black Diamond District

;Dist.;Overall

Honaker;6-0;14-7

Grundy;4-2;13-7

Hurley;2-4;5-15

Twin Valley;0-6;0-17

;Cumberland District

;Dist.;Overall

Twin Springs;7-1;13-6

Eastside;7-2;11-9

J.I. Burton;6-3;12-9

Thomas Walker;3-6;6-14

Rye Cove;3-6;4-16

Castlewood;0-8;0-20

;Hogoheegee District

;Dist.;Overall

Lebanon;8-1;18-3

Chilhowie;8-1;17-3

Patrick Henry;6-3;12-9

Northwood;3-6;7-12

Holston;1-8;4-16

Rural Retreat;1-8;5-15

;Region 2D

;Mountain 7 District

;Dist.;Overall

Abingdon;9-1;15-5

Ridgeview;8-2;16-4

Gate City;7-3;8-12

Union;5-5;7-12

Wise Central;4-7;10-11

Lee High;2-9;5-15

John Battle;1-9;8-12

;Southwest District

;Dist.;Overall

Virginia High;6-0;15-5

Graham;4-2;8-9

Marion;2-3;9-10

Richlands;2-5;7-13

Tazewell;1-5;4-13

***

GIRLS

;Region 1D

;Black Diamond District

;Dist.;Overall

Twin Valley;7-1;16-6

Honaker;6-1;14-6

Grundy;4-4;9-12

Council;1-5;3-16

Hurley;0-7;4-16

;Cumberland District

;Dist.;Overall

Eastside;9-0;16-4

J.I. Burton;7-2;11-10

Rye Cove;5-4;12-9

Twin Springs;3-5;9-10

Thomas Walker;2-7;5-16

Castlewood;0-8;6-12

;Hogoheegee District

;Dist.;Overall

Rural Retreat;8-0;17-5

Lebanon;5-2;13-8

Holston;3-4;7-12

Patrick Henry;2-5;4-17

Northwood;0-7;0-19

;Region 2D

;Mountain 7 District

;Dist.;Overall

Wise Central;9-2;16-4

Gate City;8-2;16-4

Ridgeview;7-3;14-6

Union;7-3;12-8

John Battle;4-7;9-12

Abingdon;2-9;4-17

Lee High;0-11;1-19

;Southwest District

;Dist.;Overall

Richlands;7-0;18-1

Marion;4-1;15-3

Tazewell;2-4;5-15

Virginia High;1-4;5-14

Graham;0-6;2-15

***

TSSAA

BOYS

;Class 3A Region 1

;Dist.;Overall

Tennessee High;5-2;23-6

Unicoi County;5-2;20-7

Sullivan East;4-3;13-12

Volunteer;3-4;16-9

Elizabethton;1-7;7-13

;Class 4A Region 1

;Dist.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;7-0;16-9

David Crockett;3-3;11-10

West Ridge;3-3;17-8

Daniel Boone;3-5;10-7

Science Hill;1-6;4-21

GIRLS

;Class 3A;Region 1

;Dist.;Overall

Elizabethton;8-0;22-4

Tennessee High;3-4;13-14

Unicoi County;3-4;14-13

Volunteer;3-4;7-17

Sullivan East;1-6;8-20

;Class 4A Region 1

;Dist.;Overall

David Crockett;7-1;22-5

Daniel Boone;5-3;20-8

Science Hill;3-4;10-16

West Ridge;3-5;14-15

Dobyns-Bennett;1-5;9-17