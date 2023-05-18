Aidan Monahan had a double, single, drove in a run and scored a run, while also picking up the win in relief in Patrick Henry’s 5-4 Hogoheegee District tournament win over Holston on Wednesday night.

Conner Kausch and Carson Street had two hits each and Alex Brown tripled for the Rebels, which improved to 10-10 after winning just three games last season.

Holston managed just five hits off Harrison Addair and Monahan, with Brady Statzer driving two runs for the Cavaliers.

Richlands 3, Graham 2 C.J. Earls hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District tournament opening round win over the G-Men in Critterville.

Dylan Brown singled leading off the bottom of the seventh of starter Brandon Waschler. He was relieved by Nathan Phillips and Earls hit his first pitch for the home run.

Earls had three hits, including a solo shot in the fifth off Waschler. Max Herndon and Connor McCracken had two hits each for the Blue Tornado.

Ben Hale, who has missed much of the season with an injury, replaced Richlands starter Levi White in the seventh and retired the G-Men with a trio of strikeouts. He picked up the win.

Cooper Hale homered for Graham. Aidan Miller added two hits for the G-Men.

John Battle 13,

Wise Central 4

Evan Hankins had three hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and Elijah Childress added a double, single and three more RBIs to lead the Trojans to a Mountain 7 District tournament semifinal win over the Warriors at Abingdon’s Falcon Park.

Caden Sturgill also had two hits and drove in three runs for John Battle. Landon Odum scored three runs, while Porter Gobble had two hits and scored twice.

Nate West doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Warriors. Shawn Phillips added two hits in the loss.

Abingdon 13, Union 0

Jack Ferguson and Jett Humphreys each drove in three runs and Abingdon’s pitching got the job done once again as the Falcons blanked Union in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Aidan Woods, Eli Parks and Ethan Grubb combined to toss a three-hitter.

Landon Turman added two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, who tangle with John Battle in today's title game.

Rural Retreat 7, Northwood 2

Noah Bandrimer had two hits and scored two runs as Rural Retreat notched a win over Northwood in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Justin Gilman and Trevor Shelton combined to pitch a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Bandrimer, Kaiden Atkinson and Brady Sturgill scored two runs for Rural Retreat, which plays Chilhowie today in a semifinal clash at Emory & Henry College. The winner receives an automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.

Eastside 11,

Thomas Walker 1

Jaxsyn Collins and Adam Burke pounded out two hits apiece as top-seeded Eastside trounced Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

Tanner Perry, Eli McCoy and Jeremy Sexton had two hits apiece for the Spartans (16-4), who play J.I. Burton in Monday’s tournament title game.

Cameron Grabeel drove in the only run for TW. The Pioneers (9-12) have been outscored 53-9 by Eastside in the three games the teams have played this season.

J.I. Burton 10,

Castlewood 4

Dauntae Keys went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the J.I. Burton Raiders recorded a win over Castlewood in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament and clinched a Region 1D tourney bid in the process.

Clay Hart, Isaiah Sturgill and Robert Emershaw added two hits apiece for the Raiders. Hart went the distance on the mound as he struck out six in spinning a six-hitter.

Ryan Salyers had two RBIs and Cayden Dishman scored two runs for Castlewood.

SOFTBALL

Rural Retreat 11, Chilhowie 6

Elaina Terry hit a fourth inning grand slam and Kailey Davidson slapped a three-run shot in the second to lift the Indians to a Hogoheegee District tournament opening round win over the Warriors.

Lacey Brown added two hits and two RBIs for Rural Retreat. Terry had four RBIs and Davidson had three. Jenna Mutter picked up the win in the circle.

Madi Preston had two hits, including a solo home run in the first inning for Chilhowie.

Lee High 7, John Battle 5

Chloe Bledsoe hit two home runs, drove in three, scored three runs and worked the final four innings in the circle to lead the Generals to a Southwest District win over the Trojans.

Parker Elton had two hits and drove in two runs for John Battle. Taylor Childress, who took the loss in the circle, and Saylor Baldwin each had doubles for the Trojans.

Raleigh Williams was one of four Generals with two hits apiece.

Eastside 2, J.I. Burton 1

Senior Reagan McCoy’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning sealed the deal as the Spartans downed J.I. Burton in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament and clinched a Region 1D tourney berth.

Emma Sartin drove in Taylor Clay in the first inning for Eastside’s other run.

Braelyn Hall pitched a one-hitter for the Spartans in the circle as she outdueled Burton ace Jordan Mooney.

Rye Cove 6,

Twin Springs 0

Eden Muncy struck out 15 in pitching a no-hitter and also homered as the Eagles improved to 21-0 with a Cumberland District tournament semifinal win.

Kenzie Hood hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Maddy Wood also had two RBIs.

Gate City 9, Wise County Central 3

Savannah Monroe had a home run among her two hits as the Gate City Blue Devils continued to dominate Mountain 7 District competition with a victory in the semifinals of the league tournament.

KK Baker and Lauren Monroe added two RBIs apiece, while Addie Gibson had two hits.

Taylor Cochrane scored twice for Central in a game that didn't end until a few minutes past 10:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Wise Central 2,

Gate City 1

Ricky Onate scored on a penalty kick and assisted Isaac Wallin on another goal as the Wise County Central Warriors won a semifinal match in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Aaron Lawson made six saves for the winners.

Abingdon 6, Union 1

Pickett Johnson’s hat trick helped do the trick as Abingdon overwhelmed Union in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Ronan Quigley, Mason Sollien and Caleb Denton also tallied goals for Abingdon, while Will Dorton doled out two assists.

Union advanced with a win over Ridgeview in a penalty-kick shootout that was held earlier on Wednesday. That had to be played Wednesday after the match between the two rivals on Monday was halted after a brawl between spectators broke out in the bleachers at Riggs Stadium in Appalachia.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 2, Marion 0

Virginia High received goals from Chloe Jarvis and Myra Kariuki in a first-round Southwest District tournament game. The Bearcats play at Graham today in a semifinal match.

Wise Central 1,

John Battle 0

Bella Newberry scored on a free kick from 60 years out as that was the difference-maker for the Warriors of Wise County Central in a semifinal win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Rhiannon Barton made eight saves in goal to preserve the shutout for Central.

Abingdon 4, Union 2

Riley Cvetkovski scored three goals as Abingdon earned a Mountain 7 District tournament semifinal win.

Mary Hitch had the other goal for the Falcons.