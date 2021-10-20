PREP ROUNDUP: Aidan Lowe (Honaker), Leyton Fowler (George Wythe) star on gridiron; Thomas Walker clinches Cumberland volleyball crown; Virginia High moves closer to SWD title; Patrick Henry moves into sole possession of First Place in Hogo

Thomas Walker 3, Eastside 0

Tenley Jackson was on target and the Thomas Walker Pioneers are on top of the Cumberland District.

Jackson dished out 33 assists in TW’s 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 triumph over the Eastside Spartans on Tuesday night and clinched the Cumberland District regular-season volleyball title.

Lakin Burke (10 kills), Raelyn Cope (six digs), Patricia Bigge (14 kills), Autumn Collingsworth (six kills), Makayla Carr (13 digs) and Karlie Jones (six kills, three aces) also played well for TW. The Pioneers are coached by Chilhowie High School and Bluefield University graduate Kristen “KiKi” Murphy Parker

Virginia High 3, Graham 0

Dianna Spence had 10 kills and five digs, Adie Ratcliffe contributed 11 digs and five kills and Caleigh Hampton had 30 assists, five digs and four kills to lead the Bearcats to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 Southwest District win over Graham.

Amelia McKenzie added six kills and Aidan James and Carolina Clifton had eight digs apiece for Virginia High. The Bearcats can clinch the Southwest District regular-season title with a win tonight at Marion.

George Wythe 3, Grayson County 1