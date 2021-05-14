PREP ROUNDUP: Aidan James (Virginia High), Jayson Mullins (Honaker), Ally Yeary (Abingdon), Lexie Crusenberry (Northwood), Peyton Woodard (Lee High) among Thursday's standouts

A tiebreaking two-run single by Aidan James in the bottom of the fifth inning put Virginia High ahead to stay as the Bearcats posted a 7-4 Southwest District softball victory over Marion on Thursday night.
James finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Carrie Patrick went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Taylor Preston hit a fourth-inning grand slam for Marion and also struck out 13 in pitching the first five innings for the ‘Canes.
Abingdon 9, Wise County Central 7
Ally Yeary had a grand slam among her four hits as the Abingdon Falcons walloped Wise County Central and improved to 3-1.
Lauren Woodall had a three-run homer in the win and finished with two hits, while Kendel Yates also had two hits.
Maggie Shell homered twice for Central, while Baylee Collins collected two hits.
Castlewood 6, J.I. Burton 5
Jill Bush, Shea Phillips, Montana Sutherland and Madison Sutherland made key offensive contributions as Castlewood edged J.I. Burton.
Janakay Kiser was the winning pitcher.
John Battle 13, Union 1
John Battle once again broke out the bats.
Logan Leonard, Alyssa Kate Wallace, Makayla Rutledge, Jordan Roulette-Wheeler and Charleigh Gobble each homered as the Trojans overpowered the Union Bears for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Leonard and Gobble each went 2-for-3, while winning pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds struck out eight. Battle is 4-0.
Northwood 4, Chilhowie 3
Senior Lexie Crusenberry delivered the game-winning RBI hit in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Northwood Panthers eked out a victory over the Chilhowie Warriors.
Olivia Briggs went 3-for-3 and scored a run for Northwood (3-4), which trailed 2-0 after four innings.
Graham 11, Tazewell 10
Hannah Hass went 4-for-4, while Chris Flanigan pounded out three hits as the Graham G-Girls eked out a Southwest District win at Tazewell.
Alaysiah Griffith had five hits for Tazewell.
Ridgeview 7, Lee High 4
Macee Hensley went 3-for-3 as Ridgeview recorded a Mountain 7 District win.
BASEBALL
Chilhowie 10, Northwood 2
Zak Tuell had three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs as Chilhowie claimed a Hogoheegee District road win over Northwood.
D.J. Martin had three RBIs and Kyle Plemmons drove in two for the Warriors (3-2, 2-0), who also got a complete-game effort on the mound from Daniel Hutton. Hutton struck out seven.
Dyson Briggs had two RBIs and Chaz Cassell rapped out two hits for Chilhowie.
Lee High 15, Ridgeview 3
Peyton Woodard pitched a complete-game six-hitter and also had two RBIs as the Lee High Generals rolled past Ridgeview.
Two days after a 26-1 loss to Abingdon, Lee High was at the winning end of a blowout as Jonathan Blanken added three RBIs and Bryce Moritz scored three runs.
Trenton Adkins had two hits and drove in a run for Ridgeview, while Blake Baker also tallied a RBI for the Wolfpack.
Lebanon 10, Richlands 0
Matthew Buchanan and Preston Steele combined to pitch a one-hit shutout as Lebanon improved to 5-0.
Buchanan struck out six over four innings. Seth Buchanan (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Anthony Houchins (1-for-2, two RBIs) led the Pioneers at the plate as the team improved to 5-0.
Richlands (3-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Virginia High 12, Marion 2
Nathan Barlow went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as Virginia High mashed Marion for a Southwest District victory at DeVault Stadium.
DeShaun Taylor drove in two runs and Dalton Taylor scored twice for the Bearcats, who put the game away with a five-run fifth inning. Winning pitcher Isaac Berry struck out seven in going the distance.
Bradley Thomas and Cooper Archer each had two hits for Marion.
Honaker 15, Castlewood 4
Jayson Mullins went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, stolen base, four RBIs and three runs scored as Honaker hammered Castlewood for a non-district win.
Winning pitcher T.J. Hubbard added two hits, while Levi McGlothlin tallied three RBIs in the triumph.
Ryan Salyers homered for Castlewood, while Coleman Cook’s two hits and two stolen base and Levi McGlothlin’s three RBIs were also key.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle 4, Union 0
Taylor Wallace scored two goals and Sarah Rice dished out two assists as John Battle blanked Union and improved to 5-0.
Rice and Claire Booher scored goals for the Trojans, while goalkeeper Macie Ratliff recorded six saves in the shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle 4, Union 1
Will Monk, Juvy Hypolitte-Jean, Chase Ratliff and Chase Martin scored goals as John Battle overpowered Union in the first soccer match ever played on campus for the Trojans.
Daniel Mullins added two assists for Battle, while goalkeeper Miguel Blanco made four saves.
Honaker 8, Patrick Henry 0
Tyler Skeens scored three goals as the Honaker Tigers rolled past the Rebels of Patrick Henry.
Zane Johnson (three assists, two goals), Nick Goodman (two goals) and Austin Barnhart (one goal), Landon Marsh (one assist) and goalkeeper Skylar Miller were also among the stars for the winning squad.
Tennis
GIRLS
Wise County Central 9, Lee High 0
Singles
Hannah McAmis def. Shelby Moore, 6-0, 6-0; Tellie Stafford def. Maddie Gunter, 8-0; Kally Hughes def. Kylee Honeycutt, 8-0; Sydney Linkous def. Emily Smith, 8-1; Jaida Meade def. Olivia Rutherford, 8-0; Abby Duncan def. Rylee Hill, 8-0; Kylee Mullins def. Kenzie Wright, 8-6.
Doubles
McAmis-Stafford def. Moore-Smith, 6-1, 6-0; Hughes-Meade def. Gunter-Honeycutt, 8-2; Lnkous-Duncan def. Rutherford-Wright, 8-0.
BOYS
Marion 9, Virginia High 0
Notes: Tanner Grubb won 8-1 and Riley Russell was victorious 8-0 at the first two singles spots and Grubb and Russell teamed up for an 8-0 win in doubles. Those were the only three matches held.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Wise County Central 6, Abingdon 3
Singles
Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Hannah McAmis 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Goodman (AB) def. Tellie Stafford 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); Kallie Hughes (WC) def. Katie Creasey 8-5; Sydney Linkous (WC) def. Hailey Lunsford 8-0; Jaida Meade (WC) def. Harmony Webb 8-0; Abby Duncan (WC) def. Ellen Buddington 8-6. Elie Williams (AB) def. Kylee Mullins 8-1)..
Doubles
Wimmer-Goodman (AB) def. McAmis-Stafford 6-2, 6-1; Hughes-Meade (WC) def. Creasy-Lunsford 8-2; Linkous-Duncan (WC) def. Webb-Buddington 8-0.