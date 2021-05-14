PREP ROUNDUP: Aidan James (Virginia High), Jayson Mullins (Honaker), Ally Yeary (Abingdon), Lexie Crusenberry (Northwood), Peyton Woodard (Lee High) among Thursday's standouts

D.J. Martin had three RBIs and Kyle Plemmons drove in two for the Warriors (3-2, 2-0), who also got a complete-game effort on the mound from Daniel Hutton. Hutton struck out seven.

Dyson Briggs had two RBIs and Chaz Cassell rapped out two hits for Chilhowie.

Lee High 15, Ridgeview 3

Peyton Woodard pitched a complete-game six-hitter and also had two RBIs as the Lee High Generals rolled past Ridgeview.

Two days after a 26-1 loss to Abingdon, Lee High was at the winning end of a blowout as Jonathan Blanken added three RBIs and Bryce Moritz scored three runs.

Trenton Adkins had two hits and drove in a run for Ridgeview, while Blake Baker also tallied a RBI for the Wolfpack.

Lebanon 10, Richlands 0

Matthew Buchanan and Preston Steele combined to pitch a one-hit shutout as Lebanon improved to 5-0.

Buchanan struck out six over four innings. Seth Buchanan (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Anthony Houchins (1-for-2, two RBIs) led the Pioneers at the plate as the team improved to 5-0.

Richlands (3-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Virginia High 12, Marion 2