PREP ROUNDUP: Adams drives Raiders past Twin Valley

Abigail Adams went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and freshman Jordan Mooney struck out 13 in pitching a three-hitter as the J.I. Burton Raiders moved to 2-0 with a 21-1 trouncing of Twin Valley on Wednesday in a non-district softball game.
Kinley Talor added three hits and three RBIs, while Savannah Adams scored four runs as part of a 19-hit onslaught.
Twin Valley’s hits came from Dezi Deel, Ashleigh Davis and Rayne Hawthorne. Kami Harris scored the lone run for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 66, Coffee County 52
Brady Stump scored 27 points as the Dobyns-Bennet Indians posted a win over Coffee County in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament.
The Indians shot 47.6 percent from the field in winning their first state tourney game since 1992. They play Barlett today in the semifinals.
LATE TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
George Wythe 21, Eastern Montgomery 1
Jordan Cannoy went 3-for-4 and was also the winning pitcher as George Wythe won big.
Makenna Giilman and Neveah Burks added two hits and three RBIs apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 11, Rural Retreat 0
Devan Patel scored five goals as George Wythe rocked rival Rural Retreat.
Dylan Jones added three goals for the Maroons.