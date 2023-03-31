Adam Moore got his first win as Virginia High’s head baseball coach on Thursday as his Bearcats came up with more and more offense.

An 11-run fourth-inning was the difference as the bunch from Bristol recorded a 15-8 non-district win over the Radford Bobcats at DeVault Stadium.

Bhraedon Meredith went 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, four runs and a RBI to lead the onslaught and was also the winning pitcher in relief, while Cody Griffith (2-for-5, two runs, three RBIs), Ollie Foy (2-for-4, two runs), Dashaun Taylor (two RBIs) also played well.

Conner Davidson and Cooper McVey each drew three walks. The Bearcats trailed 7-2 before the 11-run eruption.

VHS (1-3) took advantage of five Radford errors and 11 walks. All nine Virginia High starters reached base at least once.

The start of the game experienced a lengthy delay after a beehive was discovered in the outfield and had to be removed.

Science Hill 13, Abingdon 5

The Hilltoppers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning in handling the Abingdon Falcons their first loss of the season.

Only two of Science Hill’s runs in the game were earned as AHS finished with five miscues.

Jack Ferguson had a RBI double among his two hits in the loss, while Daniel Fellhauer connected for a two-run double. Aidan Woods and Beckett Dotson drove in the other runs for Abingdon.

Wise County Central 13, Castlewood 0

Ashton Bolling, Braeden Church and Shawn Phillips drove in three runs apiece and Wise Central had five doubles in the Warriors’ five-inning win over the Blue Devils.

Bolling scored three runs and Church had three hits. Cayden Hayes picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out six in five innings on the mound.

Austin Kiser had the lone hit for the Blue Devils.

Marion 13, Chilhowie 9

Brody Taylor had two hits, including a home run, and Brady Roberts and Reid Osborne added two hits apiece to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a non-district home win over the Warriors.

Chilhowie, which out-hit Marion 11-10, was led by Ben Kilbourne, Dawson Tuell and Isaac Booth with two hits apiece. Connor Smith also hit a two-run home run for Chilhowie.

Greeneville 7, Sullivan East 0

Eli House had two hits and drove in three runs as Greeneville snapped a scoreless tie with six runs in the sixth to earn a Johnny Whited Classic road win over the Patriots.

Carson Quillen allowed just two hits and struck out five in seven innings for the complete game win for the Greene Devils.

Avery McCoy took the loss for the Patriots.

Lee High 7, Twin Springs 5

The Lee High Generals scored twice in the fifth and two more times in the sixth to rally past Twin Springs for a non-district win.

Bryce Moritz went 2-for-3 and scored three runs and picked up the win in relief on the mound. Caleb Leonard and Jacob Crouse supplied two RBIs apiece.

SOFTBALL

Marion 2, Chilhowie 1

Taylor Preston hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, in addition to allowing just six hits in the circle, leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a home win over archrival Chilhowie.

Preston struck out nine in seven innings and homered with Maya Ferland on base in the sixth.

Emmaline Dowell scattered just four hits for Chilhowie, while Denessa Martin and Madi Preston had two hits apiece in the loss. Carrigan Heath drove in the lone run for the Warriors.

Northwood 14, Tri-Cities Christian 3

Sydney Carter tripled, drew three walks and scored three runs in the Panthers’ non-district win over the Eagles.

Summer Turley hit a three-run first inning home run, while Ella Doane struck out five to record her first varsity win.

Gracie Williams had a triple for Tri-Cities Christian.

Lee High 6, Castlewood 1

Chloe Calton homered and doubled, and Emma Fortner and Gracie Garrett also had two hits each in the Generals’ win over the Blue Devils.

Chloe Bledsoe allowed just three hits and one run in seven innings, while striking out 10 for the Generals.

Anna Summers took the loss in the circle.

Virginia High 7, John Battle 6

Aidan James homered and drove in four runs and Virginia High pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a home win over the Trojans.

James drove in the game-winner on a sacrifice fly as VHS avenged a previous loss to Battle.

Paizley Corvin had two hits for the Bearcats, while Anna Stacy picked up the win in relief.

Saylor Baldwin had two hits and drove in two runs. Parker Elton added two hits in the loss, including one of four doubles by the Trojans. Cora Cross drove in two runs.

Rye Cove 2, West Ridge 1

Rye Cove 5, Unicoi County 1

The Rye Cove Eagles are one of the smallest schools in the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport and they earned a pair of impressive wins on Thursday in the event.

Eden Muncy of the VHSL Class 1 Eagles struck out 12 in tossing a two-hitter against the TSSAA Class 4A West Ridge Wolves. Rheagan Waldon and Montanna Dillowe drove in the runs in the third inning.

In the win over TSSAA Class 3A Unicoi County, Muncy, Gracie Turner, Kenzie Hood and Maddy Wood all pounded out two hits apiece.

Twin Valley 16, Mount View (W.Va.) 12

Leya Vanover went 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and four RBIs as the Twin Valley Panthers posted the victory in a slugfest.

Rayne Hawthorne added two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Bai Dotson scored four runs.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 1, Lee High 0

Grant Buchanan scored off a corner kick from Ben Hahn to lift the Rebels to a non-district road win over the Generals.

Jake Hall picked up the save in goal with six saves.

Virginia High 8, John Battle 1

Patrick Poku poked in five goals as the Virginia High Bearcats continued their sterling start to the season with a non-district victory.

Owen Dean added two goals for VHS, while Prince Poku also found the back of the net.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Virginia High 0

Bri McAllister scored off a second half assist from Taylor Wallace in the 66th minute to lift the Trojans past Bearcats.

Macie Ratliff has six saves in goal for the Trojans (2-1), who travel today to Ridgeview.