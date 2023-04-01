Abingdon High School endured first-inning frustrations on Thursday.

The Falcons suffered late-inning heartbreak on Saturday.

Dylan Edmonds laid down a walk-off safety squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Jefferson County Patriots posted a 6-5 baseball win over AHS at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park as part of the Johnny Whited Classic.

Abingdon (3-2) couldn’t hold an early 3-0 lead and then rallied from a 5-3 deficit to tie the game.

It was a much different game than Thursday when Abingdon dropped a 13-5 decision to Science Hill on Thursday as the Falcons allowed 10 runs in the first inning. The result was the same, however, as Abingdon was sent to its second straight setback.

Eli Parks led Abingdon with three hits on Saturday, while Jett Humphreys added two of his own.

In an earlier game at Cardinal Park Saturday, Science Hill earned a wild 22-21, eight-inning win over the Cave Spring Knights from Roanoke, Virginia.

Lee High 8, J.I. Burton 7

The Lee High Generals held off J.I. Burton for a non-district win.

Lee built a 7-1 lead after three innings and withstood a late comeback bid for the Raiders.

Isaiah Sturgill had two hits and two RBIs for Burton.

The two teams combined for nine errors.

SOFTBALL

The Tazewell Bulldogs went 1-1-1 in their three games in the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Sophomore Carly Compton struck out 10 in tossing a no-hitter against Daniel Boone in a game that ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Bulldogs earned a 7-2 four-inning win over Greeneville as Compton struck out 13 and surrendered just one hit.

Tazewell dropped a 6-0 decision to Nation Ford (South Carolina) with Compton not in the circle.

Compton, Hannah Hayes and Brooke Nunley each had three hits on the day for Tazewell.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Cities Track Classic

At Science Hill High School

BOYS

Team Scores (Top-5)

Abingdon 76, Science Hill 73, Blacksburg 54, Elizabethton 37, Sevier County 37

Individual Winners

3,200 – Rives Boltwood (A), 9:43.58; 4x800 Relay – Daniel Boone, 8:28.15; 110 Hurdles – Ted Orton (Elizabethton), 16.77; 100 – Emmett Watson (SH), 11.97; 4x200 Relay – Sevier County, 1:31.23; 1,600 – Jack Bundy (A), 4:24.91; 4x100 Relay – Sevier County, 43.53; 400 – Jeremiah Norris (Elizabethton), 51.10; 300 Hurdles – Will Harrison (Blacksburg), 42.88; 800 – Jack Bundy (A), 1:57.91; 200 – Taylor Madison (Sevier), 22.39; 4x400 Relay – Blacksburg, 3:36.17.

GIRLS

Team Scores (Top-5)

Blacksburg 106.5, Abingdon 82, Christiansburg 52, Tennessee High 41, Science Hill 26

Individual Winners

3,200 – Cecelia Johnson (A), 12:01.95; 4x800 Relay – Daniel Boone, 10:24.58; 100 Hurdles – Brianna Baker (Grace Christian), 15.70; 100 – Olivia McClintock (Greeneville), 12.95; 4x200 Relay – Sevier County, 1:51.05; 1,600 – Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High), 5:19.81; 4x100 Relay – Abingdon, 51.56; 400 – Josie Jackson (A), 1:00.58; 300 Hurdles – Brianna Baker (Grace Christian), 45.95; 800 – Summer Hamlin (Christiansburg), 2:21.66; 200 – Sophia Krouscas (Blacksburg), 26.40; 4x400 Relay – Blacksburg, 4:13.75; High Jump -- Mia Littlejohn (Blacksburg), 5-2.

Notes: Only one field event was scored due to wind issues.