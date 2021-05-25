PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon's baseball team is 10-0 and clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title; Haley Whitlow (Rural Retreat), Maria Wilson (Virginia High), Haley Patel (George Wythe) also among Monday's stars

Gate City 5, Abingdon 4

Last Friday, Abingdon lost to Gate City 15-5 in six innings.

On Monday, the Falcons fell to the Blue Devils in extra innings.

Gate City prevailed over AHS in an eight-inning Mountain 7 District battle on Monday as Kiersten Quillen and Addie Gibson had two hits apiece.

Kendel Yates led Abingdon (4-4) with two hits.

The game was deadlocked at two runs apiece after seven innings. Gate City (6-4) scored three times in top of the eighth, while Abingdon scored twice in the bottom of the eighth but the comeback fell short.

BOYS SOCCER

George Wythe 1, Galax 0

Yianni Kapranos scored George Wythe’s lone goal as the Maroons eked out a win over defending state champion Galax.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gate City 4, Lee High 0

Bristyn Holder had a goal and an assist as the Gate City Blue Devils bopped Lee High.

Union 2, Honaker 0