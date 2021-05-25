PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon's baseball team is 10-0 and clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title; Haley Whitlow (Rural Retreat), Maria Wilson (Virginia High), Haley Patel (George Wythe) also among Monday's stars

Abingdon High School’s baseball team is a Perfect 10.
And Mountain 7 District champions.
The Falcons improved to 10-0 on Monday in becoming the first diamond squad from far Southwest Virginia to reach double-digit victories in 2021. They also clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.
Ethan Ketron, Jake Thacker and Luke Francisco combined to pitch a one-hitter in an 8-0 triumph over the visiting Lee High Generals.
Thacker and Jake O’Quinn each had two hits for AHS, while Cole Lambert tripled.
Bryce Moritz had the lone hit for Lee.
SOFTBALL
Rural Retreat 4, Holston 3
Haley Whitlow’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning as the Rural Retreat Indians edged Holston for a Hogoheegee District win.
Candice Miller pitched a five-hitter.
Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 1
Rylee Lawson had two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases as Thomas Walker topped Cumberland District rival J.I. Burton.
The Pioneers (6-2, 6-1) received another stellar pitching performance from freshman Eden Muncy, who struck out 19 in spinning a three-hitter.
Gate City 5, Abingdon 4
Last Friday, Abingdon lost to Gate City 15-5 in six innings.
On Monday, the Falcons fell to the Blue Devils in extra innings.
Gate City prevailed over AHS in an eight-inning Mountain 7 District battle on Monday as Kiersten Quillen and Addie Gibson had two hits apiece.
Kendel Yates led Abingdon (4-4) with two hits.
The game was deadlocked at two runs apiece after seven innings. Gate City (6-4) scored three times in top of the eighth, while Abingdon scored twice in the bottom of the eighth but the comeback fell short.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 1, Galax 0
Yianni Kapranos scored George Wythe’s lone goal as the Maroons eked out a win over defending state champion Galax.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 4, Lee High 0
Bristyn Holder had a goal and an assist as the Gate City Blue Devils bopped Lee High.
Union 2, Honaker 0
Emma Hemphill scored twice and Shelby Peace got the shutout in goal as the Union Bears won via shutout.
Virginia High 5, Marion 0
Maria Wilson scored three goals as the Virginia High Bearcats improved to 6-0 with the Southwest District triumph.
Mary Katherine Wilson and Adi Ratcliffe added a goal and an assist for VHS, while Madison Worley made four saves in goal for the Bearcats.
George Wythe 8, Galax 0
Haley Patel scored five goals as George Wythe remained unbeaten with a Mountain Empire District victory.