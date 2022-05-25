Prep Roundup: Abingdon, Union, Honaker, Tazewell among district tourney champs; Spurling, Deckard, White win regional singles titles

Clay Ward was clutch as Eastside outlasted Castlewood for a 17-16 win on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.

Ward’s two-out, two-run triple with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game and then he raced home for the winning run on a wild pitch.

Eli McCoy went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Ward finished with three hits and Jeremy Sexton finished 4-for-4. Freshman Gunner Gross got his first varsity win on the mound.

Ryan Salyers and Kaden Lasley each had three RBIs for Castlewood.

Eastside fell behind 12-7 and then grabbed a 13-12 lead – after three innings.

The teams combined for 33 runs, 27 hits, 17 walks and 17 strikeouts.

Honaker 6, Grundy 1

Alex Barton pitched a complete-game five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also went 2-for-3 with a triple and stolen base as the Honaker Tigers won the Black Diamond District tournament.

Ethan Compton (3-for-4, three runs) and Jayson Mullins (two RBIs) also played well for the Tigers, who added the BDD tourney championship to their regular-season title.

Bricen Lambert had two hits for Grundy, while Austin Deel scored the team’s only run.

Holston 6, Northwood 0

Brycen Richardson and Jordan Ezzell teamed to hurl a three-hit shutout as Holston blanked Northwood in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Richardson struck out five over 5 1/3 innings and Ezzell fanned all five batters he faced to polish off the victory. Ezzell also launched a two-run homer.

Noah Tweed went 2-for-2 as well in the win.

J.I. Burton 5, Rye Cove 4

Cam Sergent smacked out two hits and two RBIs as J.I. Burton earned a walk-off win in a Cumberland District semifinal game that didn't end until after 11 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tazewell 3, Richlands 1

Mallorie Whitaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Tazewell topped Richlands in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

Carly Compton struck out 14 in six innings of relief and Madison Gillespie drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 against the Blue Tornado this season.

Rachael Rife scored on the only run for Richlands.

Virginia High 5, Marion 2

Carrie Patrick and Autumn Owens each drove in two runs as Virginia High was victorious in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament.

Aidan James added two hits for the Bearcats, who never trailed and scored two runs in the top of the first inning.

Ella Grace Moss homered, while Elena Williams finished with two hits for Marion.

Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 0

Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall combined to pitch a one-hit shutout as Eastside trounced Thomas Walker in five innings in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

Hall also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Taylor Perry tallied two RBIs.

Rylee Lawson had Thomas Walker’s only hit.

Northwood 6, Chilhowie 1

Sydney Carter and Kendra Armstrong each had three hits to lead the Panthers to a win over the Warriors in the opening round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Carter had a triple and scored twice while Carlee Frye and Cami DeBusk each had two hits.

Shayla Roland led Chilhowie with a triple and double.

Rural Retreat 11, Holston 7

Hailey Whitlow had two hits as Rural Retreat recorded a first-round win over Holston in the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Candice Miller pitched well in relief for Rural Retreat. The game was tied at six runs apiece after two innings, but the Indians soon seized control.

Molly Turner mashed a three-run homer for Holston.

Honaker 13, Grundy 3

Lara McClanahan went 3-for-4 and was the winning pitcher as Honaker hammered Grundy to win the Black Diamond District tournament.

Tabby Ball also had three hits for the Tigers, while Riley Hart hit a three-run triple that implemented the mercy rule. Honaker (13-3) opens regional tournament play at home on May 31.

J.I. Burton 6, Rye Cove 3

Kenzie Franklin went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as J.I. Burton beat Rye Cove in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament and clinched a Region 1D tournament bid.

Kinley Taylor hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning for the Raiders.

Burton then scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

Rheagan Waldon had two hits to lead Rye Cove.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 3, Abingdon 2

Isabella Blagg scored two goals as Union won the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Emma Hemphill also found the back of the net for the Bears.

Wise County Central 4, Gate City 0

Olivia Webb scored two goals as Wise County Central won in the third-place match of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Alexandra Rogers and Leah Newberry also found the back of the net for the Warriors.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 9, Wise Central 1

Rylan Kreps, Corey Britt and James Whitted scored two goals apiece as Abingdon had no trouble winning the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Tyler Rogers, Caleb Denton and Pickett Johnson also scored AHS added the tournament crown to its regular-season title.

Whitted also had three assists.

The Falcons open regional tournament play against William Byrd on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Emory & Henry College.

Gate City 3, Union 2 (PKs)

Caiden Poole converted the game-winning penalty kick as Gate City prevailed in the third-place match of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Brayden Wharton scored both of Union’s goals in regulation.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 1D/2D Singles Tournament

First Round

Sam Bowman (Marion) def. Sam Gibson (Castlewood), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Muhammad Muzaffer (Graham) def. Chance Boggs (Wise County Central), 6-4, 6-3.

Semifinals

Nathan Spurling (John Battle) def. Bowman (Marion), 6-1, 6-0; Diego Gonzales (Thomas Walker) def. Muzafffer (Graham), 6-2, 6-2.

Finals

Spurling (John Battle) def. Gonzales (Thomas Walker), 3-2, ret.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 1D Singles Tournament

Quarterfinals

Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker) def. Caroline Crisp (Rural Retreat) 6-2, 6-1; Naomi Shortt (J.I. Burton) def. Haley Conway (Grundy) 6-2, 6-4

Semifinals

Ava Deckard (Lebanon) def. Naomi Shortt (J.I. Burton) 6-2, 6-0; Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker) def. Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) 6-3, 6-1

Finals

Ava Deckard (Lebanon) def. Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Region 2D Singles Tournament

Semifinals

Jaida Meade (Wise County Central) def. Bradshaw (Graham), 6-2, 6-0; Parker White (Marion) def. Williams (Gate City), 6-2, 6-4.

Finals

White (Marion) def. Meade (Wise County Central), 7-5, 6-0

Region 3D Team Tournament

Abingdon 5, Cave Spring 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer def. Katie Campbell, 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall def. Diya Reedy, 6-0, 6-0; Elisa Cozart def. Mikelle Zhang, 6-2, 6-1; Wren Raineiro def. Catherine Chen, 6-2, 6-0; Katie Creasy def. Shantja Daleji, 6-0, 6-0.