 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon tops Magna Vista in Region 3D softball
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon tops Magna Vista in Region 3D softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
a

Lauren Woodall’s home run and Haley Herndon’s four RBIs were among the highlights for the Abingdon Falcons on Friday in their 11-4 road win over Magna Vista in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D softball tournament.

The ninth-seeded Falcons will play at No. 1 Cave Spring on Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals.

Abingdon built a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back against the Warriors.

Herndon, Chloe Odum, Kendel Yates and Savannah Price each had two hits for AHS, while Sydney Nunley scored two runs.

Woodall drove in three runs, two of them coming on her no-doubt homer.

In all, nine different players reached base at least once for the Falcons.

Yates was the winning pitcher after tossing a seven-hitter.

Magna Vista received two hits apiece from Kylee Hughes and Shelby Rigney.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts