PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon tops Magna Vista in Region 3D softball

Lauren Woodall’s home run and Haley Herndon’s four RBIs were among the highlights for the Abingdon Falcons on Friday in their 11-4 road win over Magna Vista in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D softball tournament.

The ninth-seeded Falcons will play at No. 1 Cave Spring on Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals.

Abingdon built a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back against the Warriors.

Herndon, Chloe Odum, Kendel Yates and Savannah Price each had two hits for AHS, while Sydney Nunley scored two runs.

Woodall drove in three runs, two of them coming on her no-doubt homer.

In all, nine different players reached base at least once for the Falcons.

Yates was the winning pitcher after tossing a seven-hitter.

Magna Vista received two hits apiece from Kylee Hughes and Shelby Rigney.