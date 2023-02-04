First-year Abingdon High School boys basketball head coach Chris Hutton celebrated his 49th birthday on Friday with a victory and once again his 18-year-old, 7-foot center was unstoppable.

Evan Ramsey had his way in the paint with 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in a 69-52 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Union Bears.

Dayton Osborne added 15 points for Abingdon. Luke Honaker and Grant Lambert combined for nine assists and Reece Ketron blocked four shots. Meanwhile, Tyler Rogers made a trio of 3-pointers in contributing nine points.

The Falcons actually trailed 32-31 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 19-8 run to take control.

Brayden Wharton led Union with 17 points. Kam Bostic (13 points) and Reyshawn Anderson (10 points) also tallied double digits for the Bears.

Wise County Central 80, Lee High 61

Sophomore Ethan Collins established a single-game program record with 44 points as the Wise County Central Warriors beat Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win.

Collins shot 60 percent from the field, was 13-for-19 from the foul line and also had 16 rebounds and seven assists in one of the best all-around performances by a player in the area this season.

Brynnan Pendergraft added 25 points for Lee.

It was the second time this week the Generals allowed a player from the opposition to set a single-game program record for points scored. Ridgeview’s Chantz Robinette dropped 43 on Lee Tuesday night.

Tennessee High 62, Elizabethton 42

Colin Brown scored 18 points as the Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Elizabethton for an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

Brandon Dufore added 12 points and along with Maddox Fritts helped put the clamps down defensively. THS hosts rival Virginia High today.

Sullivan East 51, Volunteer 49

In another close, dramatic and back-and-forth Upper Lakes Conference game, Drake Fisher and the Sullivan East Patriots came out on top.

Fisher led three East scorers in double figures with 17 points in a crucial road win.

Corbin Laisure added 14 points for East and seven of those came in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Witcher added 10 points for the Patriots.

Andrew Knittel led Volunteer with 17 points.

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry 43

Isaac Booth pumped in 16 points as Chilhowie collected an important Hogoheegee District road win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Aiden Bartuski scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors (16-3, 7-1) remained tied with Lebanon for first place in the Hogo. Lebanon posted a 74-64 win over Patrick Henry (12-9, 6-3) on Wednesday.

Senior post player Jake Hall paced PH with a game-high 21 points.

Honaker 53, Hurley 34

Caden Boyd tossed in 14 points as the Honaker Tigers hammered Hurley for yet another Black Diamond District victory.

Jaylon Hart added 10 points for the Tigers, who have already wrapped up the BDD regular-season title. Honaker built a 10-point lead after one quarter on Friday and never looked back.

Landon Adkins and Thomas Gilbert had 11 points apiece for Hurley.

Lebanon 90, Holston 46

The Lebanon Pioneers of head coach Ryan Potts were red hot on Friday in putting on an offensive clinic in a Hogoheegee District victory over visiting Holston.

Andy Lambert was the catalyst with 27 points, while freshman Michael Reece pieced together a 16-point performance.

Keyton Keene and Thai Tatum added a dozen points apiece and Chance Parker pumped in 10 points.

Ten of the 11 players who got in the game for the Pioneers scored and they knocked down a dozen 3-pointers. Lebanon led 52-32 at halftime and had 75 points in just three quarters.

Holston was led by Cole Caywood’s 14 points and Connor Finley’s 13 points.

Eastside 86, Castlewood 48

Senior Eli McCoy was stellar as usual with 23 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds in Eastside’s Cumberland District triumph.

Kaleb Lawson added 14 points for the Spartans, while Shawn Mullins finished with a dozen points.

Castlewood’s Cayden Dishman had another strong performance as he lead all scorers by pumping in 35 points. He was 19-for-26 from the free throw line.

Grundy 64, Twin Valley 38

The trio of Jonah Looney (20 points, 12 rebounds), Caleb Conaway (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Isaiah Boyd (11 points) were terrific as Grundy topped Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Grundy led by 13 points at halftime and officially put the game out of reach in the second half. It was the 101st head-coaching win for Golden Wave boss Brian Looney, who achieved milestone win No. 100 on Tuesday.

Twin Valley’s Chandler Cooper had 15 points.

Twin Springs 60, J.I. Burton 51

Ryan Horne continued his recent scoring spree with 21 points as the Twin Springs Titans topped J.I. Burton and moved a step closer to the Cumberland District championship.

Connor Lane (16 points) and Bradley Owens (15 points) also played well for the Titans.

Burton received 16 points apiece from Clay Hart and Dauntae Keys.

Graham 67, Marion 53

The Graham G-Men are back to full strength and they flexed their muscle in a Southwest District win over visiting Marion as Blake Graham scored a team-high 15 points.

Markell Ray (14 points) and Cole Sexton (12 points) also scored in double digits. The team endured a three-game losing streak as several players were out following a fight during a game with Tazewell.

The G-Men have won their last two games by double digits.

Marion also had three players score in double digits: Jack Ford with 13 points and Logan Langston and Parker Wolfe with 10 apiece.

Rye Cove 57, Thomas Walker 55

Carter Roach-Hodge scored 21 points and made a game-clinching layup in the final moments as Rye Cove edged Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker.

Jay Bowen (16 points) and Hamilton Osborne (11 points) also scored in double digits for the Eagles.

Thomas Walker’s top scorer was Cameron Grabeel and his 18 points.

Tazewell 69, Richlands 68

Johan Willis sank two free throws in the final moments to ice the game as Tazewell edged Southwest District foe Richlands for a victory in the rivalry known as the Backyard Brawl.

Tazewell led by 12 points with four minutes remaining and held off a late charge by the Blue Tornado.

George Wythe 71, Grayson County 38

David Goode was good, as were the rest of the Maroons in a Mountain Empire District road win over the Blue Devils.

Goode and Ty Campbell scored 16 points each, while Treyvon Rainey had 13 and Reed Kirtner added 12 for the Maroons, who led 37-21 at halftime.

Grayson County was paced by Austin Dowell with 13 points and 11 for Eli Gillespie.

Northwood 59, Rural Retreat 55

Owen Doane scored 18 points and Northwood outscored the Indians 39-25 in the second half to pull away for a Hogoheegee District home win.

Samuel Rhea and Eli Williams each had nine points for the Panthers.

Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 17 points. Cade Roberts had 15 and Levi Crockett added 12 for the Indians.

GIRLS

Lebanon 51, Holston 29

Morgan Varney matched Holston’s output with 29 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, and also had eight rebounds and six steals in a Hogoheegee District home win over the Cavaliers.

Chloe Couch added nine points, seven assists and five steals.

Bailey Widener had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Holston.

Honaker 53, Hurley 11

Kiley Ray scored 10 points as the Tigers rolled to a Black Diamond District home win over the Rebels.

Alayna McNulty had eight points and seven rebounds, Tailor Nolley dished out six assists and Kalli Miller swiped six steals and scored seven points for Honaker, which also got eight points from Kate Jessee.

Hurley was led by Rylee Jackson with seven points.

Twin Valley 46, Grundy 39

Hayley Moore scored 13 points and Rayne Hawthorne added 12 to lead the Panthers past the Golden Wave and force a one-game playoff for the top seed in the Black Diamond District tournament next Saturday.

Twin Valley (16-6, 7-1), which led 25-15 at halftime, also received 10 rebounds from Hawthorne and five points and four assists by Heileigh Vencill, who was playing against her former teammates from earlier this season.

Jessi Looney and Makailah Estep scored 12 points each for the Golden Wave.

Rural Retreat 62, Northwood 11

Senior Brelyn Moore (16 points, 11 rebounds) continued to rule the paint and the Rural Retreat Indians continued to roll with a Hogoheegee District road win.

Annabelle Fiscus (12 points), Olivia Crigger (10 points) and sophomore Kailey Davidson (10 points) also scored in double digits for Rural Retreat. The Indians led 49-4 at halftime.

Alexius Perkins scored eight of Northwood’s 11 points.

Wise Central 69, Lee High 33

Emmah McAmis scored 25 points and dished out six assists – all in three quarters of play – as she got to relax and watch the fourth quarter of a blowout win for the Wise County Central Warriors.

McAmis was one of 10 players to score for Central (16-4, 9-2) with Abbie Jordan and Madison Looney supplying nine points apiece.

Cassidy Hammonds led Lee with 18 points.

Union 41, Abingdon 29

Brooke Bailey scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to key a 17-7 game-ending run as the Union Bears earned a hard-fought Mountain 7 District road win over Abingdon.

Abby Slagle added 10 points for Union in a defensive struggle that saw the rivals battle to a 4-4 deadlock after one quarter and Abingdon led 15-13 at the break.

Brenna Green and Ella Seymore scored eight points apiece for AHS.

Tri-Cities Christian 52, Council 36

For the second straight night, Tri-Cities Christian trumped a team from Southwest Virginia.

For the second straight night, Savannah Barb hauled down 13 rebounds for the Eagles.

Barb, Michaela Dixon (19 points, four assists) and Bella Bosken (eight points, three steals, two blocks) were the catalysts as the bunch from Blountville, Tennessee, beat the Council Cobras.

Freshman Ella Rasnake led Council with 18 points, while Bailey Keen contributed 10 points.

Tri-Cities (11-4) made 10 3-pointers.

Volunteer 70, Sullivan East 42

Jacie Begley and Ava Jackson each scored 13 points to lead Volunteer’s balanced attack as the Falcons overpowered the visiting Patriots of Sullivan East for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

Volunteer (9-17, 3-4) led 21-7 after one quarter and 41-16 at halftime.

East (8-20, 1-6) was led by Jenna Hare’s 23-point performance and the 11-point showing of Sophie Johnson.

Richlands 73, Tazewell 38

Freshman Annsley Trivette had her finest performance yet as she produced a 42-point, eight-rebound, four-assist, three-steal masterpiece and Richlands remained in first place in the Southwest District by thrashing archnemesis Tazewell.

George Wythe 53, Grayson County 24

McKenzie Tate had 17 points to lead George Wythe as the Maroons had no trouble against the homestanding Grayson County Blue Devils.

Nine different players scored for head coach Doug Campbell’s club, which raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and held a 44-7 advantage at halftime.

Kinsey Parks had a dozen points to lead Grayson County.

Rye Cove 64, Thomas Walker 52

Naquila Harless scored 11 of her 21 points during Rye Cove’s 30-point second quarter and also came up with five steals as the Eagles topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District win.

Kaylee Lamb added 13 points and five steals for Rye Cove, while Gracie Turner supplied 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

All in all, it was a 30-7 run to close the first half for the Eagles.

Patricia Bigge’s 14 points was tops for TW, while Kalli Woods added 10 points in the loss.

Eastside 75, Castlewood 28

Sophomore Azzy Hammons had another sensational performance with 27 points as the Eastside Spartans cruised past Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Taylor Clay and Reagan McCoy added 10 points apiece for Eastside, which raced out to a 27-3 lead.

Bailee Varney scored 17 of Castlewood’s 28 points and also finished with four rebounds and two steals.

Marion 61, Graham 32

Marion’s Ella Moss dominated to the tune of 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes got the best of Graham in a Southwest District win.

Cameron Greer and Brooke Langston added 12 points apiece for Marion. Ella Dales was the top scorer for Graham with nine points.

J.I. Burton 58, Twin Springs 38

Sarah Williams scored 16 points as the J.I. Burton Raiders recorded a Cumberland District victory over Twin Springs.

Taylor Phipps added 14 points for Burton.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs (9-10, 3-5) with eight points, three steals and three rebounds.

Elizabethton 64, Tennessee High 26

The Cyclones had no trouble completing a perfect run through the Upper Lakes Conference victory over the visiting Vikings.