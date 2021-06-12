PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon girls, boys soccer teams win Mountain 7 District tournaments Friday

For the second straight day, the girls soccer team at Abingdon High School won a thriller and this time it gave the Falcons a Mountain 7 District tournament title.

Caroline Jones scored the game-winner with five minutes left as AHS earned a 3-2 win over Union in the finals on Friday. The Falcons had prevailed over John Battle via penalty kicks in Thursday’s semifinals.

Abingdon (10-3) trailed 2-0 at halftime on Friday before rallying. Jones scored twice in the second half, while Riley Cvetkovski also found the back of the net on an assist from Chloe Turman.

Bella Jessee made four clutch saves in keeping Union off the board in the second half. Emma Hemphill and Isabella Blagg scored for the Bears.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 3, Gate City 0

James Whitted scored two goals and assisted on another as Abingdon stormed to a win over Gate City in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Tyler Rogers scored the first goal early in the match with some help from Whitted, who scored twoce in the second half.

Lebanon 2, Virginia High 1