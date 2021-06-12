PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon girls, boys soccer teams win Mountain 7 District tournaments Friday

For the second straight day, the girls soccer team at Abingdon High School won a thriller and this time it gave the Falcons a Mountain 7 District tournament title.
Caroline Jones scored the game-winner with five minutes left as AHS earned a 3-2 win over Union in the finals on Friday. The Falcons had prevailed over John Battle via penalty kicks in Thursday’s semifinals.
Abingdon (10-3) trailed 2-0 at halftime on Friday before rallying. Jones scored twice in the second half, while Riley Cvetkovski also found the back of the net on an assist from Chloe Turman.
Bella Jessee made four clutch saves in keeping Union off the board in the second half. Emma Hemphill and Isabella Blagg scored for the Bears.
BOYS SOCCER
Abingdon 3, Gate City 0
James Whitted scored two goals and assisted on another as Abingdon stormed to a win over Gate City in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Tyler Rogers scored the first goal early in the match with some help from Whitted, who scored twoce in the second half.
Lebanon 2, Virginia High 1
Grayson Olson and Eli Taylor scored as Lebanon nipped Virginia High in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament. Olson, along with Landon Ball, also notched an assist for the Pioneers.
Patrick Poku scored Virginia High’s goal.
SOFTBALL
Wise County Central 10,
Gate City 9
Bayleigh Allison’s walk-off, two-run homer capped a slugfest that saw Wise County Central edge Gate City in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Jill Sturgill, Katherine Hopkins and Emily Sturgill each supplied two hits to lead the way for Central.