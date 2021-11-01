 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon, George Wythe's squads see seasons end in regional tournaments
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon, George Wythe's squads see seasons end in regional tournaments

Prep Volleyball logo

Kennah Spencer and Mya Roberts each had 10 kills as the Narrows Green Wave notched a 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 win over George Wythe in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C volleyball tournament.

Narrows (19-4) also received 35 assists and 16 digs from Cristin Blaker.

GW (13-15) was led by Hailey Patel’s 12 assists, Sydney Sheffey’s 17 digs, Samara Sheffey’s 17 digs, McKenzie Tate’s 15 digs and Maggie Mintan’s 10-dig, four-kill showing.

Cave Spring 3, Abingdon 0

Abingdon’s season ended with a straight-set loss to Cave Spring in a VHSL Region 3D opening-round match in Roanoke.

The Knights prevailed 25-19, 25-17, 25-15.

Richlands 3, Graham 2

The Richlands Blue Tornado outlasted Graham in the third-place match of the Southwest District tournament.

Richlands will play at Wise County Central on Thursday in the first round of the Region 2D tournament, while Graham will travel to Gate City.

