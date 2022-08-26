PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High

Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night.

Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks for Abingdon (1-1).

Virginia High (0-2) was led by Charli Carpenter (23 assists), Ellie Cobb (12 kills) and Myra Kariuki (nine digs, seven kills).

Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0

Avery Maiden contributed 16 kills, seven digs and four aces and Lauren Stauffer added eight kills, nine digs and six aces in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 non-district win over the Spartans.

Baleigh Belcher added eight digs, four kills, three aces for the Rebels. Sydney Taylor dished out 16 assists.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 2

Four West Ridge players reached double figures in kills to lead the Wolves to a 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 15-11 win on the Pioneers.

Madison Haynie had 14 kills and 10 digs and Rylee Haynie added 13 kills and five aces. Other West Ridge contributors included Casey Wampler (12 kills, 20 digs), Parker Fischer (12 kills, 11 digs) and Faith Wilson (46 assists, 12 digs), Kari Wilson (29 digs) and Laynie Jordan (16 digs).

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Jenna Hare had eight kills and Asia Carins tallied six aces and four kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-13 win over the Longhorns.

Carly Bradford added five aces ad Kyndi Hodge dished out 16 assists and seven digs. Hannah Hodge added six digs in the win.

Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1

Ashton Blair had 14 kills, 13 assists and eight digs to lead Tennessee High to a 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 26-16 victory over the Falcons at Viking Hall.

Sophie Meade added 11 kills and two blocks, Marley Johns contributed eight kills and Kira Adams tallied seven blocks and four kills.

Other Vikings to contributed included Bree Adams (30 assists), Sydnee Pendland (27 digs) and Madison Blair (10 digs, five kills).

Tennessee High (8-1, 3-0) will host Dobyns-Bennett on Monday.

Castlewood 3, Council 0

Anna Summers had nine kills and two aces and Shea Phillips added five aces for the Blue Devils in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 win over the Cobras.

Macee Lasley added three aces for Castlewood.

Grayson County 3, Holston 0

Maddie Bowers had four kills and three digs and Seciley Quina had four digs and three kills in Holston’s 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 non-district loss to the Blue Devils.

Harley Campbell led Grayson County (2-1) with 34 assists and three aces. Kylie Pope had 21 kills and Kenzie Parks added nine kills in the win.

Holston dropped to 1-2 on the season.

Lee 3, Thomas Walker 1

Katie Hammonds had 29 assists, 12 kills and two kills and Cassidy Hammonds contributed 17 kills and 12 digs to lead the Generals past the Pioneers 25-16, 29-31, 25-22, 25-19.

Mckayle Carr (17 digs), Blair Calton (15 assists, seven digs) and Chloe Calton (15 kills, five digs) also contributed for the Generals.

Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 1

Naquila Harless had 23 digs and Emma Gibson added 18 digs and six assists in a 25-17, 20-25, 25-8 25-16 non-district loss to the Warriors.

Madeline Love (eight kills), Gracie Turner (three kills), Allison Vincent (nine digs) and Abby Lewis (10 digs) also contributed for the Eagles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sullivan East 1, David Crockett 1

The Patriots and Pioneers played to a draw in Bluff City.

LATE WEDNESDAY VOLLEYBALL

Honaker 3, Eastside 1

Riley Hart slammed down eight kills and Kalli Miller collected 20 digs as the Honaker Tigers hammered out a 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16 win over the Eastside Spartans.

Honaker (2-1) also received 18 service points from Kate Jessee and nine assists each from Emma Ray and Valeigh Stevens.

Graham 3, PikeView (W.Va.) 2

Graham opened the 2022 season with a five-set victory over Panthers.