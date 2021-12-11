PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon downs THS in Tennessee-Virginia Shootout

The Tennessee-Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall ended in a stalemate between the Commonwealth and the Volunteer State.
Evan Ramsey had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Abingdon Falcons took a 50-40 triumph over Tennessee High on Saturday night in the final game of the two-day boys basketball event.
The Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee teams split the eight games in Bristol as the Union Bears from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, were the only squad to go 2-0 in the border battles.
Abingdon (1-1) overcame a 28-21 deficit late in the third quarter and bounced back from Friday night’s 81-60 setback to Sullivan East. Ramsey’s three-point with 7:14 remaining gave teh Falcons the lead for good.
Dayton Osborne added 10 points for the Falcons.
THS (5-5) was led by Brandon Dufore’s 16 points, while freshman Colin Brown added 10 points.
Volunteer 64, Wise County Central 44
Joltin Harrison gave Volunteer a jolt with 13 points as the Falcons earned a win over Wise County Central in the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
Central (1-2) received a game-high 14 points from Ethan Collins.
Unicoi County 53, Gate City 47
Eli Johnson scored 19 points and Unicoi County relied on a late-game surge to dump Gate City in the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
Eli McMurray’s 20 points were tops for Gate City, which led 34-32 after three quarters, but couldn’t hold the advantage.
GIRLS
Farragut 58, Sullivan East 49
Sullivan East had its four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to the Farragut Admirals.
East (9-4) was led by Jenna Hare’s 19 points.
The Patriots led 23-21 at halftime, but Farragut (7-3) controlled the second half. Keeleigh Rogers led the Admirals with 22 points.
David Crockett 64, Twin Springs 16
Twin Springs had no answer for David Crockett as the Titans suffered their first loss of the season.
Twin Springs (3-1) was led by Chloe Gilmer’s six points.