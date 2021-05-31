PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon downs Lee High in softball, 9-4

BHC Sports Desk
Sydney Nunley and Iyana Smith each had two hits as the Abingdon Falcons recorded a 9-4 Mountain 7 District softball victory over the Lee High Generals on Monday.
Kendall Yates added two RBIs and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Falcons (6-4), while Lauren Woodall, Savannah Price and Haley Herndon also drove in runs. Herndon worked 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win in the circle.
Emma Fortner went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Lee.
J.I. Burton 10, Castlewood 0
The J.I. Burton Raiders overpowered Castlewood. No other details were provided.
