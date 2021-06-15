PREP ROUNDUP: Abigail Street (Patrick Henry), Preston Steele (Lebanon), Noah Sills (John Battle), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Taylor Perry (Eastside), Brycen Richardson (Holston) among the stars in VHSL Regional Tourneys

Hill, a freshman, has 12 RBIs in her last three games.

Braelyn Strouth and Laci Williams each had two hits for Ridgeview as Williams went the distance from the circle for the win.

Gabby Whitt and Elena Williams each had two hits for Marion.

Lebanon 11, Gate City 4

Ema Musick got Lebanon off and running with a two-run double in the first inning as the undefeated Pioneers rolled to a Region 2D win over the Blue Devils.

Tatum Dye had three hits for Lebanon while Alexis Horne, Alivia Nolley and Maggie Lampkin each had a pair of hits. Nolley drive in a pair of runs.

Savannah Monroe and Sarah Thompson had home runs for Gate City.

Cave Spring 14, Abingdon 3

Cave Spring pounded out 14 hits in a victory over Abingdon in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament. Kylie Cundiff and Tristyn Tofano homered for the club from Roanoke, which won regional titles in 2018 and 2019.

Abingdon (7-8) was led by leadoff hitter Chloe Odum, who was 3-for-3 and scored a run. Kendal Yates and Ally Yeary had RBIs for the Falcons, while Iyana Smith and Savannah Price scored runs.