Sophomore Abby Haga broke up a scoreless game with a solo home run in the fifth inning as the Tennessee High Vikings earned a 6-1 road win over Grainger in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA softball tournament on Monday.

THS pushed across five runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the deal.

The Vikings play at Volunteer in the regional finals. The Falcons advanced with a 17-0 beatdown of Greeneville.

Lee High 8, Ridgeview 6

Chloe Calton hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the third-seeded Lee High Generals earned an eight-inning win over No. 6 Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Emma Fortner and Chloe Bledsoe also homered in the win.

Caiti Hill’s seventh-inning grand slam gave Ridgeview a 6-5 lead, but Lee High scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. Maddie Fleming had two hits in the loss.

Wise County Central 6, Abingdon 4

Emily Sturgill went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs as fourth-seeded Wise County Central downed Abingdon in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Macie Gibson added two hits for the Warriors, while Lexi Baker went the distance in the circle for the win. Central plays at Gate City today in a semifinal clash.

Kendel Yates had two hits for Abingdon.

Grundy 15, Honaker 12

Tiffany Deel was the real deal on Monday for Grundy.

She had five hits and eight RBIS as Grundy outslugged Honaker and earned a share of the Black Diamond District regular-season title.

Anna Dye homered for Honaker.

The two teams today will meet in a one-game playoff today at 2 p.m. at Keen Mountain Park to determine who gets the BDD’s top seed in the Region 1D tournament.

Eastside 22, Thomas Walker 1

Emmaleigh Banks had three hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and drove in four to lead the Spartans to a Cumberland District opening round playoff home victory over the Pioneers.

Emma Sartin also had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. She also struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in five innings to pick up the win.

Taylor Clay scored three runs and Maddie Compton drove in three for the Spartans.

Kalli Wood had Thomas Walker’s lone hit and run scored.

Holston 16, Northwood 6

Rily Cobler had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in four runs, while also scattering six hits and striking out nine in the Cavaliers’ Hogoheegee District tournament opening round home win over the Panthers.

MJ Musser and Sydney Bishop had three RBIs apiece for Holston. Molly Turner and Musser each scored three runs, while eight different Cavaliers finished with at least two hits apiece.

Kaylee Frye had three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in three runs for Northwood. Lillian Ball had two hits and joined Frye by scoring two runs apiece.

BASEBALL

Marion 12, Virginia High 7

Cade Terry connected for a three-run double and Mason Pugh had a two-run double among his two hits as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes won a Southwest District game at DeVault Stadium.

VHS had already clinched the SWD regular-season title, but Marion became the first district squad to vanquish the Bearcats this season and spoiled the regular-season finale for the Bristolians. Four Marion pitchers combined to hurl a five-hitter.

Cody Griffith had two hits for VHS.

J.I. Burton 7, Rye Cove 1

Noa Godsey struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings and also drove in two runs to aid his cause as the J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to a win in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Dauntae Keys added two hits and two RBIs for Burton.

Grundy 13, Twin Valley 2

Dylan Boyd had two hits and three RBIs as Grundy closed out the regular season by trouncing Twin Valley.

Fort Chiswell 2, George Wythe 0, susp., rain

The Pioneers led their Wythe County rivals in the bottom of the third inning when the rain came and suspended the first-round Mountain Empire District tournament game. It will be resumed today.

Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1

Cameron Grabeel struck out 11 hitters and surrendered just two hits in 6 1/3 innings as Thomas Walker triumphed over Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Grabeel also hit two doubles as the senior came up with a strong performance in what was likely the final home game of his high school career.

Chase Daugherty and Mason Culbertson were responsible for Twin Springs’ hits.

Union 11, Ridgeview 4

Eli Blanton had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice to leading the Bears’ to a Mountain 7 District tournament opening home win over the Wolfpack.

Espn Evans and Keith Chandler had two RBIs apiece for the Bears. Brady Adams picked up the win, allowing five hits and striking out 10.

Ridgeview was led by Austin Rose with two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Blake Baker scored twice for the Wolfpack.

Wise County Central 12, Gate City 5

Braeden Church had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District tournament home win over the Blue Devils.

Ashton Bolling scored three runs and Casey Dotson and Grey Kennedy drove in two runs each for the Warriors. Robbie Wilson struck out seven and allowed six hits to pick up the win.

Eli McMurray had two hits for Gate City. Layton Barnett doubled in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 1, Gate City 1 (JB 4-1 on PKs)

Taylor Wallace, Ava Wallace, Sandi Jones and Cloe Turner scored in the penalty-kick portion of the contest as John Battle earned a dramatic win over Gate City in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Claire Booher scored Battle’s goal in regulation as the rivals battled to a stalemate.

Battle goalkeeper Macie Ratliff made 14 saves – including stopping two PK attempts by Gate City – as the Trojans prevailed.

BOYS SOCCER

Wise County Central 4, Lee High 1

Davis Miller, Isaac Wallin, Ricky Onate and Owen Amos had goals as Union earned a Mountain 7 District tournament first-round triumph.

Onate, Wallin and Wes Cantrell doled out assists.

Gate City 2, John Battle 0

The Blue Devils eliminated Battle from the Mountain 7 District tournament.