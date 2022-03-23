PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars

Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils on Tuesday in an Upper Lakes Conference showdown.

Ashley Worley (3-for-5, four runs), Kenzie Orfield (3-for-5, two runs, two RBIs), Mac Newport (2-for-4, two runs and Kaci Honaker (2-for-4) also played a big part in Tennessee High’s 16-hit attack.

By the time it was all said and done, nine different players had a hit in the win.

The game was tied at three runs apiece after four innings, but THS scored four times in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Betsabe Chavez and Jala Chandley each had two hits for Unicoi County.

Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 1

Abby Lacey connected on a two-run single with two outs and two strikes in the fifth to lift the Patriots to an Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Cyclones.

Karlee Miller had a diving catch at with a tying run on second and two outs in the seventh to preserve the victory.

Lexi McDuffie struck out six to pick up the win and joined Jayla Vance with a run apiece for Sullivan East (3-6, 1-1).

Madison Pritchard fanned eight batters and drove in Elizabethton’s lone run. Ember Jensen had three singles for the Cyclones (5-1, 1-1) in the loss.

Northwood 5, Virginia High 4

The Panthers collected 12 hits and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning en route to the win.

Olivia Briggs tied the game on a single, while Lakyn Burchette earned the game-winning walk.

Winning pitcher Cami Debusk led Northwood with three hits. Aidan James led VHS with two hits.

Grayson County 10, Chilhowie 2

Kylie Pope had four hits, including two doubles and scored two runs to lead the Blue Devils (3-0) to a non-district win over the Warriors.

Shayla and Kayla Roland each had a hit and drove in a run for the Warriors (0-4).

Fort Chiswell 10, George Wythe 1

Bri Cody and Blair Jackson each had two RBIs as Grayson County rolled past George Wythe.

Kara King stole two bases, while winning pitcher Rileigh Dalton struck out nine.

Twin Springs 14, Twin Valley 2

Alivia Gibson had two hits and Ryleigh Gillenwater tallied three RBIs as Twin Springs trounced Twin Valley.

Kamryn Vance had a RBI for Twin Valley.

Union 2, Thomas Walker 0

Addison Toney hit a walk-off, two-run homer as Union topped Thomas Walker for a non-district win.

Union pitcher Ava Collinsworth struck out 14, while Thomas Walker ace hurler Eden Muncy K’ed 19 in the loss.

BASEBALL

Eastside 4, Ridgeview 2

Eli McCoy drove in three runs on two hits in the win.

Eastside collected eight hits off two pitchers.

Cannon Hill led Ridgeview with two hits.

Tennessee High 11,

Unicoi County 5

Brayden Blevins and Andrew Dingus combined for 10 strikeouts as the Vikings earned another win.

Evan Mutter and Logan Qualls collected three hits apiece for THS, while Dingus drive in three runs on two hits.

Fort Chiswell 18, George Wythe 3

Elijah Willams hit a grand slam and Cam Alley, Larson Edmonds and Aidan Porter all had two hits to lead the Pioneers to a Mountain Empire District rout of the Maroons.

Tamdon Smith had two hits for George Wythe (1-2), which committed eight errors in the loss. Austin Repass and Owen Repass each had a hit apiece.

Grayson County 8, Chilhowie 5

North Carolina State baseball signee Andrew Shaffner collected his third home run against Chilhowie this season as Grayson earned the non-district win.

Daniel Hutton led Chilhowie with two hits, including a run-scoring triple.

Twin Springs 11, Unaka 1

Josh Dorton had three hits and drove in five runs and Will Farmer homered to lead the Titans past the Rangers.

Ryan Horne had two hits and scored three runs for Twin Springs. Mason Elliott relieved Farmer on the mound in the third to pick up the win.

Michael Duval singled and scored Unaka’s lone run.

Rural Retreat 12, Narrows 5

Tucker Fontaine drove in three runs and Brody Smith supplied two hits as the Indians rolled to the win.

Lebanon 15, Castlewood 1

Zach Hertig went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored two runs as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Castlewood for a non-district victory.

Chance Parker added three RBIs for Lebanon (1-1), which bounced back from Monday’s 5-0 loss to Abingdon. Dagan Barton and Carter Hess combined to pitch a four-hitter.

Coleman Cook scored Castlewood’s lone run in the third inning. Head coach Brian Summers of the Blue Devils was ejected during the game.

Wise County Central 12,

Richlands 3

Central senior Logan Sartin went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and also struck out four in pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings as the Warriors walloped Richlands and improved to 2-0.

Preston Joyner and Ashton Bolling added two hits apiece for the Warriors, while Robbie Wilson knocked in two runs.

Drew Simmons went 2-for-3 and scored a run to lead the way for Richlands. Dylan Brown and Gavin Cox scored the other runs for the Blue Tornado.

J.I. Burton 8, Gate City 7

Brayden Dutton had two hits and Caleb McCurdy drove in two runs as J.I. Burton edged Gate City.

Chris Branham and Robert Emershaw each scored two runs, while Clay Hart struck out the final two batters of the game to notch the save.

Freshman Brayden Cox went 3-for-4 to lead Gate City (1-2), while Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee each drove in two runs. The Blue Devils committed nine errors.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 5, John Battle 1

Dylan Basset scored four goals to lead the Rebels past the Trojans.

Gavin Burke added a goal and Addie Hahn had an assist for Patrick Henry. Clay Mora Mora had two saves in goal for the Rebels.

Tennessee High 4, Union 2

Micah Hyskell had a goal and an assist and Austin DeGeare added two assists to lead the Vikings to a season-opening win over the Bears.

Abram Moore, Matthew Cardoso and Jonah Gassiot each scored for Tennessee High (1-0). Dakari Wheeler added an assist and Eli Knowles had five saves in goal.

Honaker 3, Richlands 2

Thomas Ball and Zane Johnson had goals as Honaker edged Richlands.

Gray Queen scored both goals for Richlands.

Lebanon 2, Marion 1

Carter Dillon scored the tiebreaking goal as Lebanon prevailed.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 4, John Battle 0

Maria Wilson scored two goals and dished out an assist as Virginia High improved to 3-0 with a victory over its Bristol rival.

Adie Ratcliffe also had two goals, Mary Katherine Wilson collected an assist and goalkeeper Tori Kariuki made seven saves in the shutout.

Richlands 3, Honaker 1

Addy Lane-Queen scored all three of the goals for Richlands as the Blue Tornado bested Honaker. Julia Barton scored for Honaker.