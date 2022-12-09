Prep Predictions: State Finals

George Wythe (10-3) is in the state finals for the fourth time and is seeking its third title. … Riverheads (11-1) is in the state finals for the 11th time and is aiming for its 10th championship and seventh in a row. … GW owns postseason wins over Parry McCluer (41-22), Narrows (48-28), Grayson County (48-28) and Grundy (35-12) to get here. Riverheads advanced with playoff victories over Sussex Central (47-20), Lunenburg Central (42-13) and Essex (21-8). … Parry McCluer is the only common opponent for both teams. GW beat the Blues by 19 points, while Riverheads won 55-14 over the bunch from Buena Vista. … Riverheads hasn’t lost to a team from far Southwest Virginia since a 25-7 defeat at the hands of Chilhowie in the 1975 Region C title game. The Gladiators beat Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2018 state finals. Riverheads has recorded previous victories over GW, J.I. Burton, Tazewell and Virginia High. … George Wythe has to rely on its balanced offensive attack and hard-hitting defense once again. Laden Houston (429 rushing yards, seven touchdowns; 31 catches, 538 yards, four TDs) has been an unsung hero for the Maroons. Collectively, GW has 3,453 rushing yards and 1,424 passing yards. … Cayden Cook-Cash is the leader for Riverheads with 1,597 rushing yards on 157 carries with 21 TDs on the ground. Cody Cash, Noah Ross, Ethan Eppard and Cayden Swats lead a defense that shut down the explosive Essex Trojans last week in the state semifinals. ... Looking for a good sign for GW? The previous three teams to beat Grundy in the state semifinals – Amherst (1995), Salem (1996), Liberty-Bedford (2002) – went on to win the state championship. … Riverheads has been on a run of success never before seen in the VHSL. Class 1 schools can take solace in the fact Riverheads moves up a classification beginning for the 2023-24 school year.