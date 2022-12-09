Prep Predictions: State Finals

Class 1
George Wythe vs. Riverheads
At Salem Stadium, Noon
Last meeting: Riverheads 31, George Wythe 20 (Dec. 5, 2015 in Wytheville, Va.)
George Wythe (10-3) is in the state finals for the fourth time and is seeking its third title. … Riverheads (11-1) is in the state finals for the 11th time and is aiming for its 10th championship and seventh in a row. … GW owns postseason wins over Parry McCluer (41-22), Narrows (48-28), Grayson County (48-28) and Grundy (35-12) to get here. Riverheads advanced with playoff victories over Sussex Central (47-20), Lunenburg Central (42-13) and Essex (21-8). … Parry McCluer is the only common opponent for both teams. GW beat the Blues by 19 points, while Riverheads won 55-14 over the bunch from Buena Vista. … Riverheads hasn’t lost to a team from far Southwest Virginia since a 25-7 defeat at the hands of Chilhowie in the 1975 Region C title game. The Gladiators beat Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2018 state finals. Riverheads has recorded previous victories over GW, J.I. Burton, Tazewell and Virginia High. … George Wythe has to rely on its balanced offensive attack and hard-hitting defense once again. Laden Houston (429 rushing yards, seven touchdowns; 31 catches, 538 yards, four TDs) has been an unsung hero for the Maroons. Collectively, GW has 3,453 rushing yards and 1,424 passing yards. … Cayden Cook-Cash is the leader for Riverheads with 1,597 rushing yards on 157 carries with 21 TDs on the ground. Cody Cash, Noah Ross, Ethan Eppard and Cayden Swats lead a defense that shut down the explosive Essex Trojans last week in the state semifinals. ... Looking for a good sign for GW? The previous three teams to beat Grundy in the state semifinals – Amherst (1995), Salem (1996), Liberty-Bedford (2002) – went on to win the state championship. … Riverheads has been on a run of success never before seen in the VHSL. Class 1 schools can take solace in the fact Riverheads moves up a classification beginning for the 2023-24 school year.
Prediction: Riverheads 36, George Wythe 12
Class 2
Central Woodstock vs. Graham
At Salem Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
First meeting
Look for a ground and pound drama at Salem Stadium…Central Woodstock is led by junior running back Tyler Forbes, who has accounted for 1,003 yards rushing with 22 scores. Senior Elijah Barahona (577 yards) has also been a productive runner in the playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Nick Barahona has thrown for 989 yards and eight scores in his first year on the varsity, with senior Ben Walters (24 catches, 429 yards, 4 TDs) serving as the top target. The large offensive line features senior Gaige Lewis (6-1, 285) and junior Hayden Whetzel (5-11, 240). Junior defensive end Nathan Lopez (6-2, 215) has attracted interest from a variety of colleges after collecting 160 tackles with 11 sacks. Forbes has added 120 stops at linebacker. Another weapon is senior kicker Luc Retrosi, who has connected on a 48-yard field goal and deposited most of his kickoffs into the end zone…The formula for Graham continues to be based on speed and strength. Ty’Drez Clements has rushed for over 2,300 yards and 30 scores. The 5-foot-8 junior has been deadly during the playoffs, averaging 252 yards in four games. With the offensive line opening huge running seams, the G-Men averaged 48 points en route to wins over Wise County Central, Gate City, Ridgeview and Appomattox…Graham has become a regular visitor to Salem, winning the state crown in 2018 and advancing to the finals last year. The G-Men, who have earned 12 straight playoff berths, have compiled an 80-10 record over the past seven years…In last year’s title game, Graham dropped a 48-21 decision to King William as current Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne rushed for 250 yards and four scores…Central Woodstock has size, but more highlight-reel moments from Clements makes a big difference here.
Prediction: Graham 35, Central Woodstock 14
BHC Sports Desk