PREP PREDICTIONS: Picks for Friday's high school football games

Graham has averaged 31 points and over 210 yards rushing en route to four straight wins. While Division I prospect Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has supplied eight touchdowns, the steady work of first-year quarterback Zack Blevins has been vital. The rugged Blevins has passed for eight scores and ran for five. Speedy Ty’Drez Clements is coming off a 129-yard rushing effort against Galax. …Bluefield opened the season with a 39-36 loss at rival Princeton, but the Beavers have not played since then due to COVID-19 issues. Players to watch for veteran Bluefield coach Fred Simon include 6-2 senior quarterback Ryker Brown, senior running back Jaeon Flack and senior receiver Jacorian Green, who won the Class AA 200-meter dash last spring. Bluefield navigated through the troubled COVID-19 landscape last season to advance to the Class AA semifinals.

Virginia High arrived home from Penn Laird, Virginia, at 3:10 a.m. last week after a 49-35 win over the Spotswood Trailblazers in what was a late addition to the schedule for the Bearcats. … VHS (4-0) is averaging a sublime 53.8 points per game with Brody Jones (574 passing yards), Stevie Thomas (703 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards), Patrick Poku (209 receiving yards), Ajaani Delaney (199 receiving yards, 118 rushing yards) among the tone-setters. … Conner Davidson leads VHS in tackles, Donnie Thomas has seven sacks and Poku, Delaney, Taj Streeter and Alijah Burks have each snagged an interception. … Honaker has a high-scoring offense of its own as quarterback Sean Gill directs a unit that is averaging 34 points per game. However, the Tigers are allowing 28.2 points per contest and will face an explosive foe tonight to say the least. … This is the second of four games the Class 2 Bearcats have against Class 1 opponents and the bunch from Bristol should prevail by large margins in all of them.