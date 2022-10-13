Prep Prediction: Sullivan East hosts Greeneville in Thursday night action

The top-ranked 4A team in Tennessee will converge on Bluff City tonight. Greeneville (8-0, 4-0) has won eight straight against the Patriots, scoring at least 55 points in the last six meetings, including 88 last season. Sullivan East (3-5, 0-3) are facing an offense that is averaging 39.8 points and a defense surrendering just 7.6 a game. Brady Quillen has thrown for 1,311 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Damien Short leads the Greene Devils with 531 yards and eight scores on the ground. Sullivan East has been able to score this season, putting up at least 21 in every game, but had allowed at least 26 points in seven games before last week’s 54-12 win over Union County. Don’t expect Greeneville to score 88 again, but it will still a tall task for the Patriots.