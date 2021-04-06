PREP PREDICTION: John Battle visits Virginia High tonight..Who wins?

Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas is the man to watch in this one. The versatile junior has accounted for over 330 yards rushing and four touchdowns. VHS (2-3) also features speedy receiver Patrick Poku (three TDS), two-way standout Ajaani Delaney and sophomore quarterback Brody Jones, who has thrown for over 490 yards with three scores. The Bearcats average just 10 points per game. … John Battle (2-2) has wins over Gate City and Lee High. Senior quarterback Jack Thurston has connected with fellow senior Nick Lail for five scores. Senior running back Chase Martin (6-1, 205) was impressive in last week’s loss to Abingdon. The Trojans also average 10 ppg. …In the 2019 meeting, John Battle rushed for 193 yards, passed for 75 and took advantage of two VHS fumbles. The Bearcats rushed for 215 yards, with Thomas supplying 45.