PREP PICKS: Volunteer at Sullivan Central, Sullivan East at Elizabethton on the docket Friday night

Volunteer (0-0) at
Sullivan Central (1-0)
Last meeting: Volunteer 37, Sullivan Central 28 (Aug. 30, 2019)
Sullivan Central has an opportunity to reach 2-0 for the first time since 1995 in the final year of the school. Volunteer has won the last three meetings between these clubs, with the Cougars coming out on top in 2014. Will Nottingham and the Sullivan Central offense started fast last week, scoring 66 seconds into the game and never looked back in a 26-8 win over Sullivan North. Volunteer missed some practice time due to a positive coronavirus test and had its season opener pushed back to this week. Jesse McMillian is the new head coach for the Falcons. Look for the Cougars to reach at that elusive 2-0 mark, which last happened 25 years ago.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 35, Volunteer 26.
Sullivan East (1-0) at
Elizabethton (1-0)
Last meeting: Elizabethton 63, Sullivan East 9 (Sept. 6, 2019)
Success was had in JC Simmons’ debut as head coach at Sullivan East, with the Patriots defeating Johnson County 20-6. All that awaits now is defending 4A state champions Elizabethton, which has won 16 straight games dating back to 2019, including last week’s 30-8 win over Science Hill. Ethan Bradford was terrific in his debut at quarterback for the Patriots, while Hunter Brown scored a pair of touchdowns and freshman Dominic Cross ran for 101 yards and a score. Slow down the Cyclones could be a problem, having surrendered 59, 63 and 63 points in three straight losses in the series. Bryson Rollins garnered 318 yards in total offense against the Hilltoppers, while Phillip Hughes had 183 receiving yards, including three touchdowns.
Prediction: Elizabethton 56, Sullivan East 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!