PREP PICKS: Sullivan Central, Sullivan East and Tennessee High in action

Sullivan South (3-0)

at Sullivan Central (2-1)

It has been 17 years and 14 meetings since Sullivan Central took down the Rebels. This is the Cougars’ last chance, with the schools combining with Sullivan North to create a new school in 2021-22. Sullivan Central is much improved, seeking its first 3-1 start since 1995. The Rebels have won three games by a combined 119-16. This will be closer, but not close enough for the Cougars.