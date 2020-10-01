 Skip to main content
PREP PICKS: Sullivan Central hits the road, Tennessee High hosts Volunteer
PREP PICKS: Sullivan Central hits the road, Tennessee High hosts Volunteer

Prep Football Cuff

Sullivan Central (2-3) at

Greeneville (3-2)

Last meeting: Greeneville 70, Sullivan Central 6 (Oct. 4, 2019)

A difficult schedule doesn’t get any easier tonight for the Cougars, who have been blanked in consecutive games by Sullivan South and David Crockett. Greeneville has outscored the Cougars 321-13 over the last five seasons. Both teams have been hit by injuries, but the Greene Devils have proven depth to overcome those issues.

Prediction: Greeneville 56, Sullivan Central 12.

Volunteer (2-3)

at Tennessee High (3-2)

Last meeting: Tennessee High 42, Volunteer 7 (Oct. 4, 2019)

Tennessee High has won the last nine meetings against the Falcons, having scored at least 41 points in the last three games. Volunteer has shown consistent improvement since its 0-2 start, with the Vikings looking to slow down talented running back Cameron Johnson. Tennessee High scored early and often last year against the Falcons and it could happen again.

Prediction: Tennessee High 49, Volunteer 13.

