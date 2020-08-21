PREP PICKS: Predictions for Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, Central at North, Johnson County at East

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Tennessee High is loaded with skilled athletes among the 47 players on its roster. Dobyns-Bennett has 99 in just the junior and senior classes as the Indians prepare for their 100th year of football. The Indians are led by talented quarterback Zane Whitson, who threw for 24 touchdowns and just one interception last season. Phillip Armitage and Tyler Tesnear combined for nearly 1,800 rushing yards, while Nate Whitley and Jackson Martin are both two-time all-region defensive players. Tennessee High will need big plays from Jaden Keller, Mykal Jones and Isaiah Smith on both sides of the ball. The difference, however, could come on the interior lines where the Vikings are lacking in experience. The Indians have won eight straight against the Vikings, who last won in 2009.
Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 34, Tennessee High 16.
Johnson County at Sullivan East
While Sullivan East will play its first game under new head coach JC Simmons, the Longhorns missed out on two weeks of practice due to positive coronavirus tests, and just got the go-ahead to play late last week. These clubs have played every season since at least 2001, with the Longhorns holding a 13-6 advantage. This is the sixth year in a row it has been the season opener for both teams, with the ‘Horns winning the last three, including a one-point decision last season. Both teams will be depending on senior leadership to guide them, especially early on, with Clayton Ivester just one of several key contributors on both sides of the ball for the Patriots.
Prediction: Johnson County 16, Sullivan East 14.
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
The final meeting between two schools who will join forces next season with Sullivan South to create West Ridge High School. This is the sixth year in a row these has been the season opener for both teams, with the Raiders winning the previous five. The Cougars led by 20 points at halftime last year, but let it get away. The Raiders had issues early in practice with positive coronavirus tests, but were cleared to play. Sullivan Central will put the ball in the air, led by senior Will Nottingham, who will look to connect with the senior duo of Connor Wilson and Preston Staubus. The senior-laden Cougars are bigger and more experienced on the interior lines than in the past. The Raiders will try to keep the ball away, and avoid having to make another comeback.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 29, Sullivan North 26.
