PREP PICKS: Pigeon Forge at Sullivan Central & Volunteer at Sullivan East
PREP PICKS: Pigeon Forge at Sullivan Central & Volunteer at Sullivan East

TSSAA Logo

Pigeon Forge (1-0)

at Sullivan Central (2-0)

Last meeting: Sullivan Central 36, Pigeon Forge 6 (Sept. 13, 2019).

There is plenty of excitement in Blountville for the Cougars, who are 2-0 for the first time since 1995 and could go 3-0 for the first time since 1986. The Cougars have been able to put points on the board, while holding opponents to just 14 points. Pigeon Forge used the big play to get in the win column two weeks ago.

Prediction: Sullivan Central 28, Pigeon Forge 13

Tennessee High (1-1)

at Knox Halls (3-0)

Last meeting: Knox Halls 38, Tennessee High 36 (Nov. 6, 2015).

Tennessee High picked up Knox Halls after losing a pair of games against Virginia squads. The Red Devils are coached by former Tennessee High assistant Scott Cummings. The Vikings used a strong defensive effort against Daniel Boone to even its record last week, while Halls has yet to taste defeat.

Prediction: Knox Halls 27, Tennessee High 25

Volunteer (0-2) at Sullivan East (1-1)

Last meeting: Volunteer 24, Sullivan East 21 (Sept. 13, 2019).

Two first-year head coaches meet in this one. Sullivan East’s JC Simmons put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Ethan Bradford and he dazzled in the opener in his first football game since fifth grade. Volunteer has struggled offensively, having been outscored 77-6 in two games.

Prediction: Sullivan East 20, Volunteer 13.

