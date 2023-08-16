Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

Greeneville at Tennessee High

Last meeting: Greeneville 28, Tennessee High 24 (Sept. 25, 2020, at Bristol).

After four straight years of opening with 6A Dobyns-Bennett, the Vikings have switched to Greeneville, which is always one of the top 4A programs in Tennessee...Tennessee High has the commanding 30-16-3 lead in the series, but have lost six of seven meetings since 1996...The Vikings last won its season opener with a 19-16 decision against Knox Central. All the Bobcats did was start 0-2 and then win 13 straight to capture the Class 5A championship...All Greeneville did from 2017-18 is finish 30-0 and win two state titles...This isn’t those same Greene Devils, even if they have gone 12-1 in each of the last seasons, with the lone loss coming in the third week of the postseason...Tennessee High will try to churn out a consistent attack on offense and keep the high-powered Greeneville offense off the field.

Prediction: Greeneville 27, Tennessee High 20.

Sullivan East at Johnson County

Last meeting: Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26 (Sept. 9, 2022, at Bluff City)

It was the Drake Fisher show in 2022, as the Sullivan East quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for one more, as the Patriots trailed 26-24 at halftime, but rolled to a 50-26 win...Johnson County leads this series 15-9, winning four of the last six meetings since 2016...Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons hinted toward some surprises leading up to this trip to face the Longhorns. “We are going to do some things a little bit different this year. I probably won’t comment on all those right now, you will just have to come to Johnson County to see a look at those things.”...Fisher has the receivers for sure, with 6-5 Corbin Laisure and Tyler Cross, along with Kaden Roberts at running back and Christian Edwards on the line...Showing down the opposition has been a problem in recent seasons for the Patriots, who scored 30.5 points a game last year, but allowed 35.1...Sullivan East can’t get caught looking ahead to Tennessee High next Friday in the first meeting between those clubs since 2010.

Prediction: Sullivan East 45, Johnson County 23.

West Ridge at Volunteer

Last meeting: West Ridge 41, Volunteer 6 (Aug. 19, 2022, at Blountville)

West Ridge is 2-0 in its short series with the Falcons, rolling to a 41-6 decision last year in Blountville...Junior quarterback Trey Frazier is expected to throw the football more this season, and he has the weapons on the outside and in the backfield to make it happen...Watch out for Ethan Amyx, the talented West Ridge running back, who opened eyes in the preseason...Jesse McMillian and the Falcons, which hosted West Ridge in its inaugural game in 2021, expects a challenge from the Wolves. “It is always exciting to open the season vs them. It’s a big deal for our kids to get to play a 6A school. Frazier is very talented at QB and we will have to try to slow him down and that will not be easy,” said McMillian, who has an inexperienced team, but does have senior defensive standouts Grant Winegar, Austin Brogan and CJ Frayier, along with junior running back Caden Lafollette and sophomore backs Keelin Releford and Austin Glass. “They got some outside guys that can score quickly on you if you don’t do your job. Defensively, they’re aggressive and physical like they have always been. Definitely, will be a challenge for us.”...West Ridge is also 2-0 against William Blount and Tennessee High.

Prediction: West Ridge 27, Volunteer 13.

Bonus Picks

Non-Conference

Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut

Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 56, Farragut 35 (Oct. 9, 2022, at Knoxville)

This is the first time in five years that Dobyns-Bennett hasn’t opened with Tennessee High...It’s safe to say that Indians head coach Joey Christian is a fan of Farragut’s Eddie Courtney, who is entering his 28th season with the Admirals, winning the 5A state championship in 2016. He has also been an assistant coach at East Tennessee State and the University of Tennessee. “You are going to get a quality football team...He is about as fine of a coach, but I can also tell you there isn’t a better man, Christian said. “He is an absolute wonderful human being. His kids are going to play hard and they are going to play the game the way the right way.”... Dobyns-Bennett, which had four quarterbacks vying to replace Jake Carson in the preseason, is 13-5 all-time against Farragut, including winning eight of the last nine...While the Indians started 5-0 last season before finishing 8-3, the Admirals were 9-3, falling to Science Hill in the second round of the 6A playoffs...Branson Carswell will look to continue his assault on the Indians’ career mark for tackles, but will it be enough for victory?

Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 23, Farragut 20.

Elizabethton at Science Hill

Last meeting: Science Hill 17, Elizabethton 7 (Aug. 19, 2022, at Elizabethton)

Science Hill snapped a four-game losing skid to the Cyclones last season in a game that was marred by a late hit on a punt that led to an on-field fight and a suspension. Science Hill quarterback Jaysahn Swartz knows emotions will run high in this one. “That game has a lot of energy going into it, especially after last year, everybody talked about the hit,” he said. “I think that game will have good energy, it will be a pretty good crowd and a very good environment.”... Elizabethton will have to contain the speedy Hilltoppers, who are loaded track athletes, none of whom is faster than senior receiver Emmett Watson...The Shawn Witten-coached Cyclones dropped to 6-5 last season after playing in the last three 4A state championship games, winning in 2020 and ‘21...This should be a close one in what is the 99th meeting between the clubs, a series that was first played in 1925.

Prediction: Science Hill 20, Elizabethton 16.