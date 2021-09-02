PREP PICKS: Lebanon vs. Patrick Henry, George Wythe vs. Fort Chiswell, Rural Retreat vs. Eastern Montgomery on Thursday's docket

Hogoheegee District

This is the season-opener for Patrick Henry after the Rebels’ contest with Grundy last week was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with their opponent. … Meanwhile, Lebanon plays its first Hogoheegee District game in 15 years. This marks the Pioneers’ fourth stint in the league as they were previously members of the Hogo from 1978-79, 1990-95 and 2001-2006. … Lebanon (0-1) suffered a 37-18 loss to Honaker last week, allowing 302 yards of total offense and committing three turnovers. Left tackle Hunter Sykes and linebacker/nose guard Skylar Street had strong showings in defeat. “Lebanon is a dangerous football team,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “They have several skill guys on offense that can score from anywhere on the field and defensively, they swarm to the ball.” … The running back tandem of Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail, along with hard-hitting linebacker Bobby Cline are the cornerstones for PH. “The biggest thing that has impressed me with our team this preseason is how well we have competed,” Padgett said. “From practice to the scrimmages, I feel everybody has gotten better every day.” … Starting district play with a win is imperative as the Hogoheegee figures to be one of the most competitive leagues in Class 1.