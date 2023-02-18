ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Tennessee High and Sullivan East boys and girls basketball teams went 0-for-4 in the District 1-AAA semifinals on Saturday at Elizabethton High School.

Consequently, the Vikings and Patriots will meet in the consolation games to determine Region 1-AAA’s Nos 3 and 4 seeds. The girls will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday and the boys will square off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Tennessee High boys were the No. 1 seed for the district after going 6-2 to earn a share of a Upper Lakes Conference title with Unicoi County.

But 6-foot-6 senior Brandon Dufore played less than a minute for the Vikings (24-7) due to back spasms and Volunteer to 18 points apiece from post Cason Christian and point guard Bradin Minton in a 65-58 victory.

The fourth-seeded Falcons will take on second-seeded Unicoi County in the championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils defeated Sullivan East, 70-50.

The Vikings had seemingly no answer much of the night for Christian’s interior presence and the penetration of Minton and fellow senior Andrew Knittel (15 points).

“He tried to go through warm-ups and see if it loosened up and it just never did,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans, who didn’t know until five minutes before leaving Bristol that Dufore was ailing. “And then the first play of the game he said he didn’t think he could go. They drive the ball really well and dump it off. And you take a big 6-6 guy out of the paint down there and it makes it hard for us. The last time we played them he completely affected the game.”

McMeans said Dufore is averaging around 15 points and eight rebounds.

“Hopefully the kid gets better. He’s a heck of a player and I hate that he wasn’t able to play tonight,” said first-year Volunteer coach Zac Crawford, whose Falcons will host a regional for the first time since Ian Morrison coached them in the 1990s. “I’m ecstatic about it. I love playing at home because it’s my place. I’m ready to see what kind of crowd we can have Friday.”

The Vikings got 24 points from senior Creed Musick. Sophomores Colin Brown (17) and Zander Phillips (10) also scored in double figures.

Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50

Unicoi County got 33 points from senior wing Grant Hensley while beating East for the third straight game this season. Hensley made four of his seven 3-pointers and scored 14 points while helping the Blue Devils jump out to 20-8 lead in the opening 5:16.

Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons suggested the Law of Averages might’ve had some hand in it. Hensley was 0-for-11 from behind the arc and the Blue Devils were 1-for-21 from 3-point range in the teams’ previous meeting.

“We played well,” Simmons said. “I don’t think we played our best, but when Grant’s making shots like that it makes it look a lot better than maybe it was. But for him to come out hot like he did, it just gets everybody’s confidence going and our defensive energy picked up. And really, just that initial blitz kind of created the gap that they were never able to recover from.”

Senior post Lucas Slagle scored 11 points for Unicoi County.

Sophomore Corbin Laisure and Tyler Cross scored 21 and 10 points, respectively, for the Patriots. The Blue Devils held leading scorer Drake Fisher to nine points.

“They played great tonight,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “We’ve got Tennessee High on Tuesday. We’ve gotta flush it and improve. … The three seed is better than the four seed.”

GIRLS

Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40

The Tennessee High girls fell to third-seeded Unicoi County, a team the Vikings had swept during the regular season.

Combo guard Allie Lingerfelt (14 points), wing Jocelyn Metcalf (13) and point guard Haley Rush (11) scored in double figures for the Blue Devils.

“Getting to host a regional game was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” said Unicoi County coach Brandon Broyles, a former Tennessee High assistant. “When the year started they picked us dead last in the league. … My five kids, they played their absolute tails off.”

The Vikings rarely cashed in after grabbing 21 offensive rebounds.

“We had multiple opportunities to score off our offensive boards, and they just didn’t go in,” Tennessee High coach Amanda Vance said. “They hit a lot of shots and we didn’t. All week people have told me it’s hard to beat a team three times. We’re gonna try to play our best on Monday and move forward.”

Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40

Sullivan East started fast but faded faster in a loss to top-seeded Elizabethton.

Jenna Hare scored 21 points to pace the Patriots. She now has 2,524 career points. She needs 13 points to tie Katie O’Dell’s career scoring record at East.

Elizabethton (24-4) got 21 points from guard Lina Lyon after the Cyclones began the game in an eight-point hole.

“Elizabethton is just tremendous,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We got off to such a great start, but they have so many weapons and know how to win. Monday is going to be a war. Coach Vance has done a remarkable job.

“We have to be ready. I think we will be.”